Manchin Announces $8.7 Million to Promote Public Safety, Strengthen Criminal Justice Across West Virginia

August 31, 2023

Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $8,714,918 from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) for three programs dedicated to promoting public safety and protecting West Virginians. The funding will support state victim compensation programs, sexual assault crisis centers and a juvenile delinquency prevention program in Charleston.

“All West Virginians deserve to feel safe in their communities, and that means we must work together to protect our friends, neighbors and children,” said Senator Manchin. “I am pleased to announce these critical investments from the Department of Justice that will expand West Virginia’s victim compensation programs, support sexual assault crisis centers and the critical services they provide and bolster Charleston’s Mentors for Middle School Initiative. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to strengthen our justice systems and keep our neighborhoods safe.”

Individual awards listed below:

The DOJ Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) Victim Compensation Formula Grant Program supports state and territory crime victim compensation programs and reimburse crime victims for expenses resulting from criminal violence.

$7,472,022 – West Virginia Division of Justice and Community Services

$233,000 – Legislative Office of the State of West Virginia

The DOJ Sexual Assault Services (SAS) Formula Program provides funding to states and territories to assist them in supporting sexual assault crisis centers and nonprofit, nongovernmental organizations that provide core services, direct intervention and related assistance to victims of sexual assault, regardless of age.

$809,896 – West Virginia Division of Justice and Community Services

The DOJ Byrne Discretionary Grant Program provides funding to support projects that improve the functioning of the criminal justice system, prevent or combat juvenile delinquency, and assist victims of crime.