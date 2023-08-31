California High Court Holds AI Vendors Liable for Biased Job Screening

(Subscription required) California’s highest court has handed down a landmark ruling with major implications for the AI industry: making vendors that use algorithms to target job ads, screen out applicants or perform other employment-related tasks for other companies directly liable for discrimination under state law.
