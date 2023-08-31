Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,423 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,849 in the last 365 days.

California High Court Holds AI Vendors Liable for Biased Job Screening

(Subscription required) California’s highest court has handed down a landmark ruling with major implications for the AI industry: making vendors that use algorithms to target job ads, screen out applicants or perform other employment-related tasks for other companies directly liable for discrimination under state law.

You just read:

California High Court Holds AI Vendors Liable for Biased Job Screening

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more