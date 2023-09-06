Elixir’s First Native Development Framework Will Massively Accelerate Development Timelines
Production-ready release of LiveView Native enables teams to build web and mobile apps 40% faster than competing languages
Small teams can use LiveView Native to achieve enterprise-level results at startup costs.”HINGHAM, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- LiveView Native, Elixir’s first native development framework, is now ready for use in production and can save businesses upward of 40% in developer time.
— Brian Cardarella, DockYard CEO & Founder
Since announcing its release in 2022, DockYard has developed LiveView Native into a tool capable of dramatically reducing the time, server requirements, and resources needed to develop a native application.
In a head-to-head comparison of proposals to create a chat app, LiveView Native significantly outperformed other, competitive programming languages in the time and developer hours needed to create a native app and accompanying web application.
Other proposals, relying on a combination of technologies including React, Node.js, and Swift, required upward of 1,300 hours of developer time to complete. The same project could be completed using LiveView Native in fewer than 800 hours.
“Over the past few years, we’ve noticed a trend of companies looking to be more strategic with the money they spend on technology. Budgets are tighter and spending is more highly scrutinized. However, technology continues to grow in complexity and cost,” said DockYard Founder and CEO Brian Cardarella.
“We set out to solve this problem by leveraging the proven Phoenix LiveView programming model that requires less time to develop similar functionality than with competing web technologies such as Ruby on Rails, React, and Node.js. Less time means lower costs and smaller teams that are more focused on business value rather than chasing bugs or struggling to meet scalability needs,” he continued. “LiveView Native takes this same benefit that we’ve seen proven on the web and extends it to everything with a screen. Small teams can use LiveView Native to achieve enterprise-level results at startup costs.”
The benefits of LiveView Native are widespread. With it, developers can build the front and back ends of a digital product with the same skill set, eliminating the need to manage multiple teams for different technologies. Startup and enterprise teams alike will be able to launch products faster than ever at a fraction of the cost.
In addition, updates and fixes can enter production more quickly, the gap between design and development is shortened, and teams can spend more time eliminating technical debt when new features are easier and faster to roll out.
LiveView Native will first launch for the Apple ecosystem, including iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, MacOS, and Vision Pro. The initial release will be followed by Android and Windows clients.
About DockYard:
At DockYard, we help our partners build digital products that delight their users and scale seamlessly. Over the last decade, major companies—including Netflix and Apple—and industry disruptors alike have trusted DockYard to overcome complex product challenges. We believe that digital products can be made in an ethical and resilient way. And we incorporate that belief through our range of consulting services, from product strategy, design, and user experience (UX) to full-stack engineering and QA.
About LiveView Native:
LiveView Native brings native development to the Elixir ecosystem. It uses Phoenix to serve mobile native and web application views, and results in a faster, lightweight application that would previously have required significant JavaScript support. That translates to resources and time saved as a single team can manage a single code base across web and native development for both front and back end. Elixir teams can now build complex, client-side applications, deliver better user experiences across all platforms, and realize the concurrency, stability, and scalability benefits of Elixir in native app development.
