San Diego Health Connect to Apply for Designation as a QHIO

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- San Diego Health Connect (SDHC), the premier Health Information Exchange (HIE) for San Diego , is excited to announce they intend to apply for designation as a Qualified Health Information Organization (QHIO,) a program component of the California Health and Human Services (CalHHS) Data Exchange Framework (DxF.) The program is first of its kind facilitating a statewide data-sharing agreement that will accelerate and expand the exchange of health information among healthcare entities, government agencies, and social service programs beginning in 2024.

A QHIO is a Health Information Organization (HIO) that has demonstrated its ability to meet DxF data exchange requirements. The DxF establishes a framework for statewide exchange of health and human service information. Signatories must be able to send and receive transactions, locate a patient record based on demographic data, translate health data to conform with industry-standard terminologies, apply security measures, and more.

California law requires the establishment of a single data sharing agreement and a common set of policies and procedures that govern and require the exchange of health information. Hospitals, physician organizations and medical groups, skilled nursing facilities, health plans and disability insurers, clinical laboratories, and acute psychiatric hospitals are required to share health data as defined by the DxF so that every Californian can benefit from coordinated care and services regardless of where they live or seek care. For many healthcare organizations without the current technical capability to meet the DxF requirements, a QHIO can help them securely participate in the DxF as permitted and required.

“We have eagerly awaited the opportunity to apply for QHIO status so San Diego Health Connect can further health information exchange among providers and facilitate improved health outcomes and equity for San Diegans,” said Laura Young, Executive Director of San Diego Health Connect. “Achieving QHIO status ensures that we capitalize on the community investment of the HIE and our continued goals to be a partner and community asset to healthcare providers, especially the mandatory signatories under the DxF in San Diego.”

San Diego’s long-standing data sharing infrastructure and collaborative spirit are aligned the State’s Qualified Health Information Organization (QHIO) designation. William York, the President and CEO of 211 San Diego shares, “We’ve worked together for more than a decade to build a robust data infrastructure including the Health Information Exchange and the Community Information Exchange that values interoperability, local governance, and authentic community engagement that today serves as a national model. We appreciate the important work of the DxF and strongly support San Diego Health Connect ’s application to become a QHIO and are confident this designation will advance data sharing opportunities and increase cross sector community care coordination across our region.” San Diego Health Connect is a subsidiary of 211 San Diego/CIE.

###

About San Diego Health Connect:

Serving as the health information exchange for San Diego and Imperial Counties, San Diego Health Connect (SDHC) celebrates its 10th anniversary this year. Although started originally via the ONC Beacon Grant through UC San Diego, SDHC has operated as a 501(C) (3) non-profit corporation since 2013. Recognizing the San Diego region’s robust data infrastructure and true collaborative spirit, in August of 2022 SDHC became a subsidiary of 211 San Diego/Community Information Exchange. San Diego Health Connect remains a separate legal entity as a subsidiary under 211 San Diego. The missions and visions of both organizations are aligned with a commitment to health and wellness for the communities we both serve. We are confident this new relationship will strengthen data sharing, increase access and care coordination, and improve outcomes across the region.

Website: www.sdhealthconnect.org

About 211 San Diego:

211 San Diego connects San Diegans to more than 6,000 community, health, and disaster support services, 24 hours a day in more than 200 languages, through a simple three-digit number and searchable online database. 211 San Diego’s Community Information Exchange (CIE) technology improves the lives and health outcomes of San Diegans through improved care coordination among our community providers, making access to services seamless and equitable.

Website: www.211sandiego.org

CONTACT

San Diego Health Connect: Laura Young, lyoung@sdhealthconnect.org

211 San Diego: Meg Storer, mstorer@211sandiego.org