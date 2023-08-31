MDC and partners welcome new Grassland Conservation Specialist to northeast Missouri

Body

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. -- The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC), the Missouri Forage and Grassland Council (MFGC), and the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) are excited to announce the hiring of Marina Osier to serve as a Grassland Conservation Specialist in northeast Missouri.

“Missouri ranks second in the U.S. in hay production and 3rd in beef cows, so cattle production and grazing are important to Missouri producers,” says Community and Private Land Conservation Supervisor, Brent Vandeloecht. “Having a grazing specialist like Marina in the region ensures producers have access to technical assistance and tools that can build drought resiliency, diversify grazing systems, and increase profitability while maintaining or enhancing fish, forest and wildlife habitat on the farm.”

Marina has ample experience working within the agriculture industry, and she has focused her work on improving lands through utilizing cost-share opportunities. Previously, she has worked with non-profit organizations, state agencies, and NRCS. In this position, Osier will work with the public to promote the implementation of native plants to improve grazing and haying systems. Her role will focus on Putnam, Sullivan, Schuyler, Adair, Macon, Randolph, Monroe, Shelby, Knox, Scotland, Clark, Lewis, Marion, Ralls, and Pike counties.

MDC encourages landowners to learn how to manage their land based on their goals. To learn about the training opportunities available for landowners, go to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4sj. Marina will begin this new role on Sept. 1.