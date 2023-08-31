A Canadian Black Empowerment Think Tank (CBETT) Conversation─(2023-2073)
An opportunity for the Black community to engage in a conversation about a proposed Canadian Black Empowerment Think Tank (CBETT)—on Friday, September 15, 2023
CBETT is a masterclass organization (a “super-hub”) of 19-21 individuals that constitute the CBETT knowledge base, working to address persistent problems cited by the Black community over the decades.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- We must dare to think ‘unthinkable’ thoughts. We must learn to explore all the options and possibilities that confront us in a complex and rapidly changing world. ─ J. William Fulbright, American Politician (1905-1995)
— Errol Gibbs
ACBN/GIBBS and collaborating organizations present an opportunity for the Black community to engage in a conversation about a proposed Canadian Black Empowerment Think Tank (CBETT)—on Friday, September 15, 2023 (06:30 PM ─ 09:30 PM (EST)).
WHO IS INVITED: We invite leaders of community organizations, academics, educators, businesspersons, entrepreneurs, politicians, researchers, students, and computer science and technology industry experts to attend—likewise, the media, clergy, elders, and laypersons. We invite you to join the conversation to adopt a pioneering, industrial, and civilization mindset—the critical path to Black empowerment.
THE PRESENTATION: The presentation is by ACBN/GIBBS and collaborating organizations. They will speak to the genesis behind the writing of the Canadian Black Empowerment Manifesto (CBEM) and why it is an essential “blueprint” for implementing A Canadian Black Empowerment Think Tank (CBETT). It will present the foundational basis for a CBETT as a “force multiplier” to empower Blacks in Canada. The presenter(s) will respond to inquiries about the practicality of the Think Tank vision, mission, and purpose.
WHAT IS A THINK TANK—SIMPLIFIED? A think-tank is a group of experts who gather to form an organization to address various problems and provide broad-scale research, analysis, recommendation, representation, and advocacy for specific policy objectives. The aim is to help public and private policymakers make sense of the world’s increasingly more complex cultural, political, social, and economic environment for the greater good of the people, community, citizens, and the world. Implementing A Canadian Black Empowerment Think Tank (CBETT) begins with understanding the three significant and highly integrated components of the proposed implementation model depicted in Figure 1.
THREE HIGHLY INTEGRATED
CANADIAN BLACK EMPOWERMENT THINK TANK (CBETT) IMPLEMENTATION STRATEGIES
1. A Canadian Black Empowerment Manifesto (CBEM)
2. A Canadian Black Empowerment Think Tank (CBETT)
3. Portfolio Management Office (PMO)
Figure 1. (Explained in brief below)
A CANADIAN BLACK EMPOWERMENT MANIFESTO (CBEM)
The manifesto constitutes the first high-level step in creating a path towards implementing a CBETT —a masterclass organization (a “super-hub”) of academics, intellectuals, scientists, researchers, global thinkers, engineers, builders, educators, community advocates, entrepreneurs, and Clerics. These experts will embark on a “Black Empowerment Vision” from generational perspectives over the next 50 years (2023─2073). This pioneering approach is a compelling call to the Canadian Black community to understand better the impediments to Black empowerment in its manifestations—symptomatic of anti-Black racism, injustice, education and employment inequity, and social, political, corporate, and economic exclusion. Furthermore, it proffers a shift towards a pioneering, industrial, and civilization mindset to bring innovation, growth, and stability to empower Blacks in the Canadian Social and Economic Ecosystem.
A CANADIAN BLACK EMPOWERMENT THINK TANK (CBETT)
The CBETT is a masterclass organization (a “super-hub”) of 19-21 individuals, briefly defined in Item 1. These individuals constitute the CBETT knowledge base, working cohesively to enable the Black community to address—permanently—persistent problems cited by the Black community over decades briefly defined in Item 1. The CBETT is the principal interface between the public and private sectors. The CEBTT will be able to gather data on various aspects of the functioning of the Black community—needs, priorities, and emergencies. To speak cohesively in addressing policy directives that impact the Black community. It will be the MECA for all things Black and intellectual to support Canada and the Black world.
PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT OFFICE (PMO)
The PMO is a body of 3-5 Analysts with expertise in Portfolio, Program, and Project Management. These consummate Project Management Professionals and Computer Analysts would have the capacity to use research data to engineer solutions to “wicked problems.” They will facilitate the integration of entities across the public and private sectors from strategic, tactical, and operational perspectives. Using computerized scheduling software tools with algorithmic power, they will assess and analyze important project execution parameters such as time, resources, budgets, contingency, and risks to better inform the community of emerging challenges and the importance of long-range strategic planning and forecasting to deploy countermeasure action plans.
DOWNLOAD THE MANIFESTO: www.accessmanifesto.acbncanada.com
CONTACTS:
Ryan Knight
Co-Executive Director
Afro Caribbean Business Network Foundation
Phone: +1 647.225.3309
Email: ryan.knight@acbncanada.com
Errol A. Gibbs
Principal Researcher and Writer
FFHD Writers Inc.
Phone: +1 905.875.4956
Email: gibbs143@gmail.com
Ryan Knight
Afro Caribbean Business Network Foundation
+ +1 6472253309
