Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,413 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,798 in the last 365 days.

Vuka Provides Special Rates for Nonprofits at its North Loop Austin Venue

Vuka Brand Logo

Vuka

This is an image of a corporate or nonprofit event at Vuka's North Lamar location

Fundraising Event Space Austin

Vuka announces discounts for nonprofits and mission-based organizations booking its North Loop Austin venue on select days.

Our venues are intimate, authentic, and infused with Austin's unique charm, making them ideal for fundraisers and community events”
— Ash Innes
AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Local event space provider, Vuka, announces a 20% discount for nonprofits and mission-based organizations booking its North Loop Austin venue on select days. This location, recognized as a top event space in Austin, offers a unique setting with a capacity for 200 seated or 350 standing guests. Rentals come with guest parking, prep kitchen access, A/V equipment, and an on-site manager for event support.

Vuka's commitment to the Austin community shines through in its history of hosting numerous nonprofit events. "Our venues are intimate, authentic, and infused with Austin's unique charm, making them ideal for fundraisers and community events," commented Ash Innes, Head of Events at Vuka.

Located in the historic Brentwood neighborhood, Vuka North Loop carries the aura of old Austin and is strategically positioned away from the commercialized downtown. Nonprofits interested in leveraging this space can enjoy hourly rentals during weekdays and Sundays.

For booking or more details, reach out to Vuka.

About Vuka

Austin's own Vuka creates spaces that foster connection and inspire change, extending beyond mere venues to offer experiences that drive impact.

Media Contact - Ash@vuka.co

Brian Schoenbaum
Vuka
+1 (512) 761-3842
connect@vuka.co

Vuka's Event Space

You just read:

Vuka Provides Special Rates for Nonprofits at its North Loop Austin Venue

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more