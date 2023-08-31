Vuka Provides Special Rates for Nonprofits at its North Loop Austin Venue
Vuka announces discounts for nonprofits and mission-based organizations booking its North Loop Austin venue on select days.
Our venues are intimate, authentic, and infused with Austin's unique charm, making them ideal for fundraisers and community events”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Local event space provider, Vuka, announces a 20% discount for nonprofits and mission-based organizations booking its North Loop Austin venue on select days. This location, recognized as a top event space in Austin, offers a unique setting with a capacity for 200 seated or 350 standing guests. Rentals come with guest parking, prep kitchen access, A/V equipment, and an on-site manager for event support.
— Ash Innes
Vuka's commitment to the Austin community shines through in its history of hosting numerous nonprofit events. "Our venues are intimate, authentic, and infused with Austin's unique charm, making them ideal for fundraisers and community events," commented Ash Innes, Head of Events at Vuka.
Located in the historic Brentwood neighborhood, Vuka North Loop carries the aura of old Austin and is strategically positioned away from the commercialized downtown. Nonprofits interested in leveraging this space can enjoy hourly rentals during weekdays and Sundays.
For booking or more details, reach out to Vuka.
About Vuka
Austin's own Vuka creates spaces that foster connection and inspire change, extending beyond mere venues to offer experiences that drive impact.
Vuka's Event Space