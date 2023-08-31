Shapiro Administration Awards Nearly $3.5 Million in New Funding to Improve Safety of Water and Sewage Systems in Three Counties

Harrisburg, PA – Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger today announced nearly $3.5 million in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding to ensure safe water and sewage systems in Mifflin, Somerset, and Sullivan counties. The Shapiro Administration, focused on boosting Pennsylvania’s economy, knows that DCED programs like CDBG are essential to strengthening our communities and improving the quality of life for residents.

“CDBG grants fund a wide variety of projects that make our communities safer and better places to live, work and prosper,” said Secretary Siger. “DCED and the Shapiro Administration are committed to providing this support to communities throughout Pennsylvania.”

Mifflin County:

Mifflin County was awarded $921,380 for a Juniata Terrace Water System project to replace the water main and remedy the threat of a catastrophic break occurring in the neighborhood. The current line has experienced at least three major breaks over the past 15-20 years resulting in the residents of Juniata Terrace having only a two-day emergency water supply from a nearby water tank. Put in place in the early 1900s, the current line is difficult to reach in the event of a break.

Somerset County:

Somerset County was awarded $1,800,000 for the Hooversville Borough Water System, which is experiencing significant water loss (over 50%) because of widespread deterioration that poses a risk of contamination. The county, which is currently making some improvements, will use this funding to complete the water distribution system replacement. This project will install: a new water line along Main, Water, and Lohr Streets, and Maple Avenue; 20 gate valves; a new service line; two new fire hydrants; two blow-off assemblies; 4,000 pounds of ductile iron fittings; and other necessary restoration. Additionally, the project will replace the existing 50-year-old finished water tank with a new 250,000-gallon water tank.

Sullivan County:

Sullivan County was awarded $777,500 for sewer system improvements in rural Sonestown Village, which has a failing sewer system that has reached the end of its lifespan. This project is for phase 2 of system upgrades which will include utilizing low-pressure lines throughout the entire village to replace the deteriorating gravity system as well as wastewater treatment upgrades to the plant. The upgraded plant will provide advanced wastewater treatment in tanks designed to be 14 feet above grade and safe from the risk of flooding during high-water events. The village is along Muncy Creek, which experiences high-water events approximately every five years.

Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds strengthen Pennsylvania communities by assisting with housing improvements, building suitable living environments, expanding economic opportunities geared to low- and moderate-income individuals, and improving critical community health and welfare infrastructure.

