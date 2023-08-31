Prepare to Meet Your Maker: A Transformative Guide to Embracing Jesus and Attaining Eternal Salvation

"Like the world, God's grace period has a limited window: It is between now (the age of accountability) and the day you die."

PEMBERTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- In a world filled with distractions and uncertainties, the eagerly anticipated book " Prepare to Meet Your Maker " offers readers a profound guide towards leading a virtuous life and securing a place in eternal bliss. This enlightening short read unveils the path to spiritual fulfillment and gives the reader hope for life after death.Pearl Nsiah-Kumi, a neonatal nurse for 34 years, who took up writing after retirement has masterfully woven together nine timeless and thought-provoking books (Get on Board and Stay on Board; The Last Train at Sunset; Time is Running Out; Prepare to Meet Your Maker; From the Garden into Eternity; Let the Children Come to Me; The Proof of Paternity; Living for Jesus Until He Returns; Your Maker is Your Husband). She is originally from Ghana, West Africa, and has been living in the US for almost 50 years.Pearl writes about the importance of knowing God personally through repentance of sins and faith in Jesus, His Son, who died in the sinners' place, and the importance of walking in obedience to the word of God in the Bible. She is part of a local Bible-believing church for fellowship and growth. Pearl has three adult children, two in-laws, and four grandchildren who bring her much joy.The book "Prepare to Meet Your Maker" empowers individuals to embrace and deepen their present relationship with their spirituality to cultivate lasting relationships with the creator for life after death. Embark on a spiritual journey with Pearl’s short and easy to read book available on Amazon and other major online bookstore retailers.About The Reading Glass BooksThe Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves—becoming part of everyone’s reading journey since 2020. Please visit www.readingglassbooks.com for more information.