BLK Women Equal Pay Day Conference Offers Valuable Career Advice, Opportunities for Black Women
This one-day mini-conference was created by Fem Equity in partnership with GET Cities and takes place September 22, 2023, at FastForwardU in Baltimore, MD.BALTIMORE, MD, USA, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- GET Cities is excited to announce their partnership with Fem Equity for the BLK Women Equal Pay Day Conference. This one-day, public event is a jam-packed affair for Black women and other women of color who are early in their career, ready to scale their career, and/or changing careers. Programming will include interactive workshops, expert panel discussions, and networking opportunities.
According to 2022 data, Black women typically make only 67 cents for every dollar paid to white, non-Hispanic men. The BLK Women Equal Pay Day Conference was designed to directly address this disparity and will offer women of color valuable information on a range of relevant topics, including how to advocate for equal pay for themselves; how to scale and advance their careers; and innovating their way through a power career.
“This experience is designed to support and expand your network, challenge your comfort zone on your possibilities, and make you aware of opportunities you didn’t know were in reach,” says Adeola Ajani, founder of Fem Equity. “BLK Women Equal Pay Day Conference is a space where black and brown women have a seat at the table and are encouraged to speak up and gain the resources needed to soar because I know we are limitless and we need more spaces to showcase that.”
GET Cities is the main sponsor for the BLK Women Equal Pay Day Conference, and the organization is thrilled to be able to empower Black women and other women of color in a practical way through this event.
Christina L. Glancy, GET Cities DC Manager, stated: "GET Cities is dedicated to supporting impactful actions that make a tangible difference in the lives of underestimated people. As we proudly partner with Fem Equity on the BLK Women Equal Pay Day Conference, we strive to bridge the gap and empower Black and brown women in their careers and success in the tech industry and beyond.”
Throughout the day, attendees will have opportunities to participate in concurrent panel discussions and networking with women from diverse backgrounds who have successfully navigated launching, scaling, and innovating in businesses in a variety of industries.
Interested attendees should visit the following link to get their ticket to the event: https://splashthat.com/purchase/tickets/blkwomen
Registration will close September 21, 2023, and space is limited.
For more details about the BLK Women Equal Pay Day Conference, visit https://femequity.thinkific.com/pages/conference
To obtain a media pass to the event, please contact Gabrielle LeVota at glevota@crinkerland.com.
About GET Cities
GET Cities is an initiative designed to accelerate the representation and leadership of women in tech through the development of inclusive tech hubs across the United States. Launched in 2020, GET Cities is led by SecondMuse and Break Through Tech, in partnership with Pivotal Ventures, the investment and incubation company created by Melinda French Gates. GET Cities launched in Miami in January 2022 and has additional locations in Chicago and the DC area.
About Fem Equity
Fem Equity is an HR tech platform that creates solutions for women and underrepresented professionals going through pay or professional gaps in real-time. This double-sided platform provides solutions for women and minority professionals and provides organizations access to a highly qualified diverse pool of young women and minority professionals.
