Jennie Dial Unveils a New Adventure in the "The Adventures of Jack and Milo" Series
Jennie Dial Takes Flight with "Milo Meets a New Friend": A Heartfelt Journey of Friendship and AdventureSAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned entrepreneur and author Jennie Dial is thrilled to announce the release of her latest book, "The Adventures of Jack and Milo – Milo Meets a New Friend". This heartwarming tale continues the adventures of Jack, the intrepid pilot, and his loyal bull terrier pup, Milo. Together, the duo explores the skies, encountering new friends and adventures with every flight.
Jennie Dial is no stranger to success. She hails from San Antonio, Texas, where she has built a strong reputation as one of the city's top notary/loan closing agents. Her passion for travel and entrepreneurship is evident in both her professional endeavors and her book series. Besides being a dedicated writer, she runs a website for women crafters and entrepreneurs, offering them a platform to connect and share their crafts and business ideas.
The inspiration behind the "Jack and Milo" series stemmed from her desire to immortalize the everyday adventures of her beloved family members. "I've always wanted to be a writer and I thought members of my family would make great characters," says Dial. "They inspire me every day. I started to just write some ideas down, and it grew into The Adventures of Jack and Milo."
Dial’s earlier books, "The Adventures of Jack and Milo - How Jack and Milo Met" and "The Adventures of Jack and Milo Big Activity Book", have already captured the hearts and imaginations of many young readers. With "Milo Meets a New Friend", Jennie aims to not only entertain but also help young readers build their vocabulary and hone their reading skills.
The primary message she wants to impart to her readers is clear: "I want children to dive into the world of Jack and Milo, to enjoy the captivating stories and vibrant illustrations, and most importantly, to continue developing their vocabulary and reading skills."
For more about Jennie Dial and her series, visit www.jackandmilobooks.com.
About the Author:
Jennie Dial is a multifaceted entrepreneur from San Antonio, Texas. Beyond her literary pursuits, she has made waves in the business world, especially in the domain of notary and loan closing. Her passion for crafting led her to establish a website dedicated to women crafters and entrepreneurs. Fans and new readers alike can eagerly anticipate more enthralling tales from "The Adventures of Jack and Milo" series in the near future.
Atticus Publishing LLC
