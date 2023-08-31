Ohio Supreme Court Rules that Police Officer does not have Immunity from Negligent Acts with K9 Officer Outside of Duty

Jamie Bordas, managing partner of Bordas & Bordas, argued the case before the Ohio Supreme Court

Chief Justice Sharon L. Kennedy, a former police officer herself, wrote the unanimous opinion of the Court which was joined in by the six other Justices.

We are pleased that the Ohio Supreme Court unanimously held that a police officer does not have immunity as a matter of law for his negligent acts in keeping and harboring a K-9 dog” — Jamie Bordas, Managing Partner