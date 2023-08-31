CTRL USA Announces Equity Buyback Program, Strengthening Equity
C.K. McWhorter Chairman & CEO Announces Equity Buyback Program to regain complete equity ownership of company.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CTRL USA, a leading private equity firm specializing in innovative investments, is excited to unveil a new initiative aimed at reinforcing investor relationships and driving strategic alignment. The company is pleased to announce its Equity Buyback Program, providing an exclusive opportunity for previous investors to optimize their investments and actively participate in the firm's forward trajectory.
Under the visionary leadership of Chairman and CEO C.K. McWhorter, CTRL USA has been steadfastly committed to creating value for its investors while pushing the boundaries of innovation. The Equity Buyback Program represents a tangible demonstration of this commitment by offering investors a pathway to liquidity and an enhanced partnership with the firm.
"I am thrilled to introduce this program, which reflects our strong belief in the potential of CTRL USA and the value we place on our investors' trust," said C.K. McWhorter. "By providing the option for equity buyback, we are creating a dynamic ecosystem that aligns the interests of our investors and further drives the success of CTRL USA."
The Equity Buyback Program will allow eligible investors to sell back their equity shares to CTRL USA, thereby providing liquidity while participating in the firm's ongoing growth story. Detailed information about the terms, process, and timeline of the buyback program will be communicated directly to eligible investors in the coming weeks.
CTRL USA remains committed to its mission of delivering excellence, innovation, and strategic growth. The introduction of the Equity Buyback Program stands as a testament to the company's dedication to creating a mutually beneficial partnership with its investors.
Contact:
Mackenzie Bledsole
Investor Relations
(332) 208-8778
Disclaimer:
This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation to invest in any securities or financial instruments. Investors are encouraged to exercise due diligence and consult with their financial advisors before making any investment decisions. CTRL USA does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information provided in this press release and shall not be held liable for any errors, omissions, or any actions taken based on such information.
Safe Harbor Statement:
Certain statements included in this press release may be forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. CTRL USA undertakes no obligation to update or revise any such statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this press release.
Retractions and Clarifications:
CTRL USA would also like to take this opportunity to address certain articles and statements that have been misinterpreted or mistakenly attributed over the years. During our initial press releases, a few attributed press releases were meant to be internal drafts and were inadvertently published. These releases should not have been made public, and we regret any confusion or misunderstanding they may have caused.
We would like to assure our investors, both past and present, that these releases were not reflective of our official communications and did not accurately represent our actions or intentions. CTRL USA values transparency and clear communication with its stakeholders.
We have taken steps to rectify this situation by ensuring that only accurate and officially approved press releases are disseminated. Moreover, we have shared this clarification with our investors via verbal communication, emphasizing our commitment to transparent and accurate updates.
CTRL USA remains dedicated to delivering excellence, innovation, and value to our investors and partners.
Tyler Wells
CTRL USA
+1 561-472-7251
