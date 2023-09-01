Mally Mall climbs the Billboard charts and secures 2 RIAA certifications
Securing 2 RIAA certifications and rising on the Billboard charts in August 2023.LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, September 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- For Mally Mall, every single produced is executed with excellence in anticipation of charting on Billboard and reaching new milestones. Already earning 16 Grammy Nominations, 4 Grammy Awards, and over 50 singles to reach Billboard’s Hot 100 list, Executive Producer Mally Mall adds more accolades to his track history in the month of August 2023 alone.
Continuing to climb the Billboard charts, Mally’s production on Macy Gray’s hit single “Every Night” continues to inch higher at the #1 spot on Billboard’s Adult R&B Airplay chart. This single originally released in May 2023, continues to climb from #25 to #16, and has been charting for 15 weeks. This high-energy feel-good single combines Macy’s soothing voice with collaborations from The California Jet Club & Maino to provide a powerful single about elevating in life. For Mally, this song is special because “Every Night provides fans a positive message about striving in life, the appreciation of life, and enjoying the moment”, providing fans inspiration to succeed in life. Macy begins her Reset Tour this Fall starting on September 29th in New York as well as traveling across the U.K. to deliver fans positivity with her live performance.
In August 2023, Mally added more achievements under his track history by earning two RIAA certifications. On August 2, 2023 “Wake Up Love” by Teyana Taylor featuring Iman Shumpert reached RIAA Gold certified status. This single released in 2020 also earned Billboard milestones by peaking at #14 on Billboard’s R&B Digital Song Sales, #14 on Billboard’s Hot R&B songs, and #47 on Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay.
Continuing Mally’s success, the hit single “Taste” by Tyga featuring Offset reached 9X RIAA Platinum certified status on August 9, 2023, furthering Mally’s achievements for August 2023. This single has charted on 14 different Billboard charts and most notably reaching #1 on Billboard’s Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay, #1 on Billboard’s Rap Airplay, #1 on Billboard’s Rhythmic Airplay, and #8 on Billboard’s Hot 100 List.
As the Founder of Starboys Music, Mally continues to strive towards excellence in production by releasing more top-charting hits, contributing towards mentorship and leadership opportunities, being a philanthropist by uniting with many charitable organizations, and new entrepreneurship opportunities. One thing is for sure, Mally Mall and Starboys Music will be entering this Fall season with full steam to reach new milestones and will continue to make an impact in our world!
