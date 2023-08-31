Visitor Recovery Continued Through July 2023

Posted on Aug 31, 2023 in News

For Immediate Release: August 31, 2023

Note: As Hawaii continues to navigate the recovery and relief efforts on Maui, the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism understands the need to provide the public with statistics, research, and other important information it has come to expect and rely on.

HONOLULU—According to preliminary visitor statistics released by the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT), a total of 932,713 visitors arrived in the Hawaiian Islands in July 2023, an increase of 1.5 percent from July 2022. When compared to 2019, the benchmark year prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, this represents a 93.7 percent recovery in total visitor arrivals from July 2019. As measured in nominal dollars, total visitors in July 2023 spent $2.05 billion, which was higher than $1.99 billion (+2.8%) in July 2022 and $1.70 billion (+20.7%) in July 2019.

In July 2023, 929,386 visitors arrived by air service, mainly from the U.S. West and U.S. East. Additionally, 3,327 visitors came via a single cruise ship. July is typically a slow month for out-of-state cruise ships to the islands and there were no visitor arrivals by cruise ships in 2022 or in 2019. There were 918,616 visitors who arrived by air (+1.2%) in July 2022 and 995,210 visitors who arrived by air (-6.6%) in July 2019. The average length of stay by all visitors in July 2023 was 9.06 days, compared to 9.39 days (-3.5%) in July 2022 and 8.92 days (+1.6%) in July 2019. The statewide average daily census¹ was 272,622 visitors in July 2023, compared to 278,257 visitors (-2.0%) in July 2022 and 286,419 visitors (-4.8%) in July 2019.

In July 2023, 499,029 visitors arrived from the U.S. West, which was down from July 2022 (528,123 visitors, -5.5%) but an increase compared to July 2019 (462,676 visitors, +7.9%). U.S. West visitor spending of $972.1 million in July 2023 was slightly lower than July 2022 ($981.4 million, -0.9%) but much higher than July 2019 ($669.8 million, +45.1%). Daily spending by U.S. West visitors in July 2023 ($227 per person) was up moderately from July 2022 ($212 per person, +6.8%) but was considerably more than July 2019 ($165 per person, +37.3%).

There were 249,503 visitors from the U.S. East in July 2023, comparable to July 2022 (248,988 visitors, +0.2%) but higher than July 2019 (243,498 visitors, +2.5%). U.S. East visitor spending of $628.4 million in July 2023 declined from $651.3 million (-3.5%) in July 2022 but increased compared to $510.7 million (+23.1%) in July 2019. Daily spending by U.S. East visitors in July 2023 ($259 per person) was down in comparison to July 2022 ($263 per person, -1.5%) but was higher than July 2019 ($216 per person, +19.8%).

There were 52,885 visitors from Japan in July 2023, compared to 18,928 visitors (+179.4%) in July 2022 and 134,587 visitors (-60.7%) in July 2019. Visitors from Japan spent $83.2 million in July 2023, compared to $36.0 million (+131.1%) in July 2022 and $186.5 million (-55.4%) in July 2019. Daily spending by Japanese visitors in July 2023 ($243 per person) increased compared to July 2022 ($238 per person, +1.8%) and July 2019 ($234 per person, +3.9%).

In July 2023, 27,056 visitors arrived from Canada, compared to 26,684 visitors (+1.4%) in July 2022 and 26,939 visitors (+0.4%) in July 2019. This was the second consecutive month where visitor arrivals from Canada exceeded 2019 levels. Visitors from Canada spent $68.2 million in July 2023, compared to $59.2 million (+15.3%) in July 2022 and $50.1 million (+36.3%) in July 2019. Daily spending by Canadian visitors in July 2023 ($229 per person) increased significantly compared to July 2022 ($189 per person, +21.4%) and July 2019 ($158 per person, +45.0%).

There were 100,912 visitors from all other international markets in July 2023, which included visitors from Oceania, Other Asia, Europe, Latin America, Guam, the Philippines, and the Pacific Islands. In comparison, there were 95,894 visitors (+5.2%) from all other international markets in July 2022 and 127,510 visitors (-20.9%) in July 2019.

In July 2023, a total of 5,350 trans-Pacific flights with 1,175,655 seats serviced the Hawaiian Islands, compared to 5,439 flights (-1.6%) with 1,159,031 seats (+1.4%) in July 2022 and 5,681 flights (-5.8%) with 1,254,165 seats (-6.3%) in July 2019.

Year-to-Date 2023

In the first seven months of 2023, total visitor spending was $12.83 billion, up from $11.35 billion (+13.0%) in the first seven months of 2022 and from $10.55 billion (+21.6%) in the first seven months of 2019.

A total of 5,897,424 visitors arrived in the first seven months of 2023, an increase of 10.4 percent from 5,341,149 visitors in the first seven months of 2022. Total arrivals declined 4.4 percent when compared to 6,166,392 visitors in the first seven months of 2019.

Other Highlights

U.S. West: In July 2023, 409,307 visitors arrived from the Pacific region, down 6.2 percent from July 2022. There were fewer visitors from California (337,092, -7.6%) and Oregon (20,965,

-4.7%), which offset growth in arrivals from Washington (47,438, +0.5%) and Alaska (3,812, +54.9%). Arrivals from the Mountain region (89,557 visitors, -2.0%) also declined compared to July 2022.

Most U.S. West visitors in July 2023 had been to Hawaii before (80.0%) while 20.0 percent were first-time visitors. In terms of accommodations, 52.2 percent of the U.S. West visitors in July 2023 stayed in hotels, 16.9 percent stayed in condominiums, 12.3 percent stayed in rental homes, 11.6 percent stayed with friends and relatives, and 11.0 percent stayed in timeshares.

In the first seven months of 2023, there were 3,110,046 visitors from the U.S. West, compared to 3,146,396 visitors (-1.2%) in the first seven months of 2022 and 2,720,989 visitors (+14.3%) in the first seven months of 2019.

U.S. West visitors spent $6.05 billion in the first seven months of 2023, compared to $5.93 billion (+2.0%) in the first seven months of 2022 and $4.11 billion (+47.4%) in the first seven months of 2019. The average daily visitor spending in the first seven months of 2023 was $228 per person, a moderate increase from $218 per person (+4.5%) in the first seven months of 2022, but up considerably from $174 per person (+31.2%) in the first seven months of 2019.

U.S. East: In July 2023, there were fewer arrivals from the South Atlantic (60,948 visitors, -1.8%), Mid Atlantic (33,332 visitors, -5.4%), and New England (12,937 visitors, -3.7%) regions, which offset growth in arrivals from the West South Central (63,859 visitors, +0.8%), East North Central (41,359 visitors, +1.1%), West North Central (23,864 visitors, +7.3%), and East South Central (13,109 visitors, +11.9%) regions.

More than half of U.S. East visitors in July 2023 had been to Hawaii before (57.6%) while 42.4 percent were first-time visitors. In terms of lodging, 60.1 percent of the U.S. East visitors in July 2023 stayed in hotels, 14.1 percent stayed in condominiums, 12.6 percent stayed in rental homes, 11.6 percent stayed with friends and relatives, and 7.9 percent stayed in timeshares.

In the first seven months of 2023, 1,563,393 visitors arrived from the U.S. East, compared to 1,511,172 (+3.5%) in the first seven months of 2022 and 1,429,858 visitors (+9.3%) in the first seven months of 2019.

U.S. East visitors spent $4.05 billion in the first seven months of 2023, compared to $3.77 billion (+7.5%) in the first seven months of 2022 and $2.92 billion (+38.9%) in the first seven months of 2019. Daily visitor spending in the first seven months of 2023 increased to $265 per person, compared to $250 per person (+5.7%) in the first seven months of 2022 and $210 per person (+26.1%) in the first seven months of 2019.

Japan: Of the 52,885 visitors in July 2023, 52,027 arrived on international flights and 858 came on domestic flights. Seven out of 10 Japanese visitors in July 2023 were repeat visitors (72.4%) while 27.6 percent were first-time visitors to the islands. In terms of lodging, 74.1 percent of the visitors in July 2023 stayed in hotels, 15.0 percent stayed in condominiums, 12.1 percent stayed in timeshares, and 1.8 percent stayed with friends and relatives.

In the first seven months of 2023, there were 267,131 visitors from Japan, compared to 48,799 visitors (+447.4%) in the first seven months of 2022 and 868,821 visitors (-69.3%) in the first seven months of 2019.

Visitors from Japan spent $427.5 million in the first seven months of 2023, compared to $107.7 million (+297.0%) in the first seven months of 2022 and $1.22 billion (-64.9%) in the first seven months of 2019. Daily visitor spending in the first seven months of 2023 was $238 per person, compared to $236 per person (+0.6%) in the first seven months of 2022 and $240 per person

(-0.8%) in the first seven months of 2019.

Canada: Of the 27,056 visitors in July 2023, 18,874 visitors arrived via direct air service from Canada and 8,182 visitors came on domestic flights. More than half of Canadian visitors in July 2023 were first-time visitors (54.7%) while 45.3 percent have been to Hawaii before. In terms of lodging, 55.4 percent of Canadian visitors in July 2023 stayed in hotels, 33.9 percent stayed in condominiums, 15.5 percent stayed in rental homes, 6.1 percent stayed with friends and relatives, and 5.8 percent stayed in timeshares.

In the first seven months of 2023, there were 284,544 visitors from Canada, compared to 221,718 visitors (+28.3%) in the first seven months of 2022 and 342,474 visitors (-16.9%) in the first seven months of 2019.

Visitors from Canada spent $726.2 million in the first seven months of 2023, compared to $512.7 million (+41.6%) in the first seven months of 2022 and $692.9 million (+4.8%) in the first seven months of 2019. Daily visitor spending in the first seven months of 2023 increased to $217 per person, from $183 per person (+18.6%) in the first seven months of 2022 and $165 per person (+31.2%) in the first seven months of 2019.

Island Highlights

Oahu: There were 528,585 visitors to Oahu in July 2023, compared to 490,033 visitors (+7.9%) in July 2022 and 598,986 visitors (-11.8%) in July 2019. Visitor spending was $870.7 million in July 2023 compared to $841.9 million (+3.4%) in July 2022 and $749.4 million (+16.2%) in July 2019. The average daily census on Oahu was 124,494 visitors in July 2023, compared to 120,520 visitors (+3.3%) in July 2022 and 135,456 visitors (-8.1%) in July 2019.

In the first seven months of 2023, there were 3,271,555 visitors to Oahu, compared to 2,746,810 visitors (+19.1%) in the first seven months of 2022 and 3,624,222 visitors (-9.7%) in the first seven months of 2019. For the first seven months of 2023, total visitor spending was $5.28 billion, up from $4.90 billion (+7.7%) in the first seven months of 2022 and $4.77 billion (+10.5%) in the first seven months of 2019.

Maui: There were 293,681 visitors to Maui in July 2023, compared to 305,862 visitors (-4.0%) in July 2022 and 307,834 visitors (-4.6%) in July 2019. Visitor spending was $623.4 million in July 2023, compared to $607.6 million in July 2022 (+2.6%) and $506.0 million (+23.2%) in July 2019. The average daily census on Maui was 72,221 visitors in July 2023, compared to 77,965 visitors (-7.4%) in July 2022 and 76,577 visitors (-5.7%) in July 2019.

In the first seven months of 2023, there were 1,779,438 visitors to Maui, compared to 1,713,343 visitors (+3.9%) in the first seven months of 2022 and 1,830,367 visitors (-2.8%) in the first seven months of 2019. For the first seven months of 2023, total visitor spending was $4.10 billion, compared to $3.44 billion (+19.1%) in the first seven months of 2022 and $3.11 billion (+31.6%) in the first seven months of 2019.

Kauai: There were 139,771 visitors to Kauai in July 2023, compared to 138,882 visitors

(+0.6%) in July 2022 and 139,157 visitors (+0.4%) in July 2019. Visitor spending was $264.5 million in July 2023, compared to $245.5 million in July 2022 (+7.7%) and $201.3 million (+31.4%) in July 2019. The average daily census on Kauai was 32,998 visitors in July 2023, compared to 34,981 visitors (-5.7%) in July 2022 and 33,336 visitors (-1.0%) in July 2019.

In the first seven months of 2023, there were 833,388 visitors to Kauai, compared to 786,972 visitors (+5.9%) in the first seven months of 2022 and 825,696 visitors (+0.9%) in the first seven months of 2019. For the first seven months of 2023, total visitor spending was $1.60 billion, compared to $1.32 billion (+20.9%) in the first seven months of 2022 and $1.17 billion (+37.0%) in the first seven months of 2019.

Hawaii Island: There were 171,957 visitors to Hawaii Island in July 2023, compared to 170,504 visitors (+0.9%) in July 2022 and 173,899 visitors (-1.1%) in July 2019. Visitor spending was $263.0 million in July 2023, compared to $276.7 million (-5.0%) in July 2022 and $221.3 million (+18.8%) in July 2019. The average daily census on Hawaii Island was 40,990 visitors in July 2023, compared to 43,377 visitors (-5.5%) in July 2022 and 39,439 visitors (+3.9%) in July 2019.

In the first seven months of 2023, there were 1,052,443 visitors to Hawaii Island, compared to 973,507 visitors (+8.1%) in the first seven months of 2022 and 1,054,260 visitors (-0.2%) in the first seven months of 2019. For the first seven months of 2023, total visitor spending was $1.70 billion, compared to $1.57 billion (+8.2%) in the first seven months of 2022 and $1.38 billion (+23.3%) in the first seven months of 2019.

Flights and Air Seats to Hawaii

U.S. West: In July 2023, there were 4,268 scheduled flights with 886,224 seats from U.S. West.

Scheduled air capacity (4,526 flights, -5.7% with 914,997 seats, -3.1%) declined compared to July 2022. There were additional seats from Denver (38,558, +18.6%), Las Vegas (62,773, +5.3%), Portland (30,653, +25.2%), San Diego (46,621, +4.6%), Seattle (109,499, +9.0%), and service from Anchorage (+5,328 seats) in July 2023 which was not operating in July 2022. These increases were entirely offset by reduced seats from Los Angeles (240,442, -8.2%), Oakland (51,341, -7.4%), Phoenix (43,772, -20.6%), Sacramento (25,152, -12.6%), Salt Lake City (6,541, -18.2%), San Francisco (135,259, -8.6%), San Jose (62,600, -2.8%), and no service from Santa Ana (-3,906 seats) compared to July 2022.

Scheduled air capacity (4,094 flights, +4.3% with 820,213 seats, +8.0%) increased compared to July 2019. There were reduced seats from Los Angeles (240,442, -14.6%), Oakland (51,341, -7.1%), Phoenix (43,772, -2.9%), and San Francisco (135,259, -5.5%). Offsetting these reductions were additional seats from Anchorage (5,328, +8.1%), Denver (38,558, +16.7%), Las Vegas (62,773, +165.6%), Long Beach (21,826, +272.5%), Portland (30,653, +1.5%), Sacramento (25,152, +32.8%), Salt Lake City (6,541, +6.0%), San Diego (46,621, +36.3%), San Jose (62,600, +43.1%), and Seattle (109,499, +15.9%). There was also service from Ontario (+5,859 seats) in July 2023 which was not operating in July 2019.

U.S. East: In July 2023, there were 371 scheduled flights with 100,131 seats from U.S. East.

Scheduled air capacity (426 flights, -12.9% with 117,525 seats, -14.8%) decreased compared to July 2022. There were additional seats from Atlanta (8,814, +1.3%), Austin (4,726, +30.8%), Boston (6,116, +29.4%), Houston (11,284, +12.3%), Minneapolis (6,541, +2.5%), New York JFK (12,915, +49.9%), and service from Detroit (+4,906 seats) in July 2023 which was not operating in July 2022. These increases were offset by reduced seats from Chicago (16,419, -14.3%), Dallas (25,149, -23.5%), Newark (2,079, -82.8%), Washington D.C. (1,182, -84.1%), and no service from Orlando (-3,892 seats) compared to July 2022.

Scheduled air capacity (444 flights, -16.4% with 125,419 seats, -20.2%) declined compared to July 2019. There were additional seats from Atlanta (8,814, +15.6%), Minneapolis (6,541, +2.3%), New York JFK (12,915, +49.9%), and service from Austin (+4,726 seats) which was not operating in July 2019. These increases were offset by reduced seats from Boston (6,116, -15.4%), Chicago (16,419, -27.2%), Dallas (25,149, -40.6%), Newark (2,079, -72.1%), and Washington, D.C. (1,182, -83.2%).

Japan: In July 2023, there were 308 scheduled flights with 86,390 seats from Japan.

Scheduled air capacity (126 flights, +144.4% with 31,884 seats, +171.0%) more than doubled compared to July 2022. There were additional seats from Osaka (11,357, +564.5%), Haneda (31,062, +111.6%), and Narita (36,800, +137.4%) to Honolulu. Service resumed from Fukuoka (+3,892 seats) and Nagoya (+1,886 seats) to Honolulu in July 2023, which was not operating in July 2022. Additionally, seven scheduled flights with 1,393 seats operated from Narita to Kona in July 2023. There was no direct service from Japan to Kona in July 2022.

Scheduled air capacity was half the volume of July 2019 (622 flights, -50.5% with 165,392 seats, -47.8%). There were additional seats from Haneda to Honolulu (31,062, +46.2%) and service from Fukuoka to Honolulu (+3,892 seats) which was not operating in July 2019. These increases were offset by reduced seats from Nagoya (1,886, -86.9%), Osaka (11,357, -62.9%), and Narita (36,800, -57.1%) to Honolulu, and no service from Sapporo (-3,614 seats) to Honolulu compared to July 2019. There were seven flights with 1,393 seats from Narita to Kona in July 2023, compared to 44 flights (-84.1%) with 9,783 seats (-85.8%) from Haneda and Narita to Kona in July 2019.

Canada: Air service from Canada to Hawaii is seasonal, with July through September typically being slower months. Only direct flights from Vancouver to Honolulu and from Vancouver to Kahului operated during this period. In July 2023, there were 124 scheduled flights with 21,266 seats from Vancouver, unchanged from July 2022. There were 93 flights (+33.3%) with 17,370 seats (+22.4%) in July 2019.

Oceania:

Australia: In July 2023, there were 66 scheduled flights with 20,039 seats from Melbourne and Sydney compared to 65 flights (+1.5%) with 19,647 seats (+2.0%) in July 2022. Air capacity remained below the July 2019 level (110 scheduled flights, -40.0% with 34,980 seats, -42.7%) with service from Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney.

In July 2023, there were 66 scheduled flights with 20,039 seats from Melbourne and Sydney compared to 65 flights (+1.5%) with 19,647 seats (+2.0%) in July 2022. Air capacity remained below the July 2019 level (110 scheduled flights, -40.0% with 34,980 seats, -42.7%) with service from Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney. New Zealand: There were 34 scheduled flights with 9,899 seats from Auckland in July 2023, compared to 25 flights (+36.0%) with 6,941 seats (+42.6%) in July 2022 and 50 flights (-32.0%) with 14,434 seats (-31.4%) in July 2019.

Other Asia:

China: There have been no direct flights from China to Hawaii since service ended in early February 2020. In comparison, there were 39 scheduled flights with 10,673 seats with service from Beijing and Shanghai in July 2019.

There have been no direct flights from China to Hawaii since service ended in early February 2020. In comparison, there were 39 scheduled flights with 10,673 seats with service from Beijing and Shanghai in July 2019. Korea: There were 76 scheduled flights with 22,051 seats from Seoul in July 2023, compared to 77 flights (-1.3%) with 24,656 seats (-10.6%) in July 2022 and 82 flights (-7.3%) with 26,325 seats (-16.2%) in July 2019.

There were 76 scheduled flights with 22,051 seats from Seoul in July 2023, compared to 77 flights (-1.3%) with 24,656 seats (-10.6%) in July 2022 and 82 flights (-7.3%) with 26,325 seats (-16.2%) in July 2019. Taiwan: Direct air service from Taipei has been suspended since April 2020. There were 13 scheduled flights with 3,978 seats in July 2019.

Other Markets:

Guam: There were 31 scheduled flights with 10,850 seats from Guam in July 2023 and in July 2022, compared to 31 flights (0.0%) with 11,284 seats (-3.8%) in July 2019.

There were 31 scheduled flights with 10,850 seats from Guam in July 2023 and in July 2022, compared to 31 flights (0.0%) with 11,284 seats (-3.8%) in July 2019. Philippines: There were 22 scheduled flights with 6,798 seats from Manila in July 2023, compared to 19 flights (+15.8%) with 5,871 seats (+15.8%) in July 2022 and 21 flights (+4.8%) with 6,489 seats (+4.8%) in July 2019.

There were 22 scheduled flights with 6,798 seats from Manila in July 2023, compared to 19 flights (+15.8%) with 5,871 seats (+15.8%) in July 2022 and 21 flights (+4.8%) with 6,489 seats (+4.8%) in July 2019. Samoa: There were four scheduled flights with 680 seats in July 2023. There was no direct service from Apia in July 2022. There were four flights (0.0%) with 656 seats (+3.7) in July 2019.

There were four scheduled flights with 680 seats in July 2023. There was no direct service from Apia in July 2022. There were four flights (0.0%) with 656 seats (+3.7) in July 2019. Kiribati: There were four scheduled flights with 680 seats in July 2023. was no direct air service from Christmas Island in July 2022. There were five flights (-20.0%) with 652 seats (+4.3%) in July 2019.

There were four scheduled flights with 680 seats in July 2023. was no direct air service from Christmas Island in July 2022. There were five flights (-20.0%) with 652 seats (+4.3%) in July 2019. Marshall Islands: There was one scheduled flight with 166 seats from Majuro in July 2023 and in July 2022. There were 18 flights (-94.4%) with 2,988 seats (-94.4%) in July 2019.

There was one scheduled flight with 166 seats from Majuro in July 2023 and in July 2022. There were 18 flights (-94.4%) with 2,988 seats (-94.4%) in July 2019. Fiji: There were five scheduled flights with 850 seats in July 2023. There was no direct service from Nadi in July 2022. There were four flights (+25.0%) with 656 seats (+29.6%) in July 2019.

There were five scheduled flights with 850 seats in July 2023. There was no direct service from Nadi in July 2022. There were four flights (+25.0%) with 656 seats (+29.6%) in July 2019. American Samoa: There were 13 scheduled flights with 3,614 seats from Pago Pago in July 2023, compared to eight flights (+62.5%) with 2,224 seats (+62.5%) and 14 flights (-7.1%) with 3,892 seats (-7.1%) in July 2019.

There were 13 scheduled flights with 3,614 seats from Pago Pago in July 2023, compared to eight flights (+62.5%) with 2,224 seats (+62.5%) and 14 flights (-7.1%) with 3,892 seats (-7.1%) in July 2019. French Polynesia: There were five scheduled flights with 1,390 seats from Papeete in July 2023 and in July 2022, compared to seven flights (-28.6%) with 1,946 seats (-28.6%) in July 2019.

In the first seven months of 2023, there were 35,674 trans-Pacific flights with 7,824,685 seats, compared to 35,728 flights (-0.2%) with 7,471,133 seats (+4.7%) in the first seven months of 2022 and 36,410 flights (-2.0%) with 8,004,342 seats (-2.2%) in the first seven months of 2019.

Cruise Ship Visitors

The months of June through August are typically a slower period for out-of-state cruise ships entering Hawaii. In July 2023, 3,327 visitors came to Hawaii aboard a single out-of-state cruise ship. Another 13,007 visitors came by air service to board the Hawaii home-ported cruise ship Pride of America.

In July 2022, no out-of-state cruise ships came to the islands. The Pride of America continued to slowly ramp up operation after resuming inter-island sails in April 2022. In July 2022, this ship was operating at 50-60 percent of its capacity and carried a total of 5,350 visitors.

No out-of-state cruise ships came in July 2019 while 10,184 visitors came by air to board the Pride of America.

For the first seven months of 2023, 84,285 visitors entered Hawaii via 38 out-of-state cruise ships. There were 1,852 visitors who flew into Honolulu to board a turnaround tour on an out-of-state cruise ship and another 73,868 visitors came by air to board the Pride of America.

For the first seven months of 2022, 29,144 visitors entered Hawaii via 21 out-of-state cruise ships. There were 4,981 visitors who came by air to board turnaround tours on out-of-state cruise ships and another 18,432 visitors came by air to board the Pride of America.

In the first seven months of 2019, 77,036 visitors came to Hawaii by way of 37 out-of-state cruise ships and 74,421 visitors flew to Hawaii and boarded the Pride of America.

Final 2022 Statistics: The 2022 visitor data presented in this news release are the final numbers and reflect updated immigration statistics from the U.S. Department of Commerce, National Travel and Tourism Office (NTTO), updated air seat statistics from the Diio Mi airline database (DIIO), and final reports from airlines. These statistics are published in the DBEDT 2022 Annual Visitor Research Report, which is posted on the DBEDT website: dbedt.hawaii.gov/visitor/visitor-research

Statement by DBEDT Director James Kunane Tokioka:

July 2023 marked the 29th consecutive month with year-over-year growth in visitor arrivals. Year-to-date through July, total visitor arrivals recovered to 95.6 percent of the 2019 level for the same period. During the same period last year, the recovery rate was 86.8 percent.

With the tragedy in Lahaina, 88 transpacific flights were cancelled in August 2023 and the daily domestic passenger count to Maui decreased 70 percent since August 9. There will be a significant impact on tourism starting in August.

While we are requesting that visitors avoid West Maui (including Lahaina, Napili, Kaanapali, and Kapalua) at this time, we encourage visitors to travel to the rest of Maui (including Kahului, Wailuku, Kihei, Wailea, Makena, Paia and Hana) and other Hawaiian Islands and support our local economy and the well-being of Maui and its recovery.

1/ Average daily census measures the number of visitors present on any given day.

# # #

View the July2023 tables here.

JULY 2023 ARRIVALS AT A GLANCE TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($mil.) 2023P 2022 % change 2023P YTD 2022 YTD % change TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($ MILLION) 2,046.2 1,991.1 2.8 12,828.8 11,351.3 13.0 Total by air 2,044.7 1,991.1 2.7 12,790.8 11,337.0 12.8 U.S. Total 1,600.6 1,632.6 -2.0 10,106.1 9,704.5 4.1 U.S. West 972.1 981.4 -0.9 6,051.7 5,932.6 2.0 U.S. East 628.4 651.3 -3.5 4,054.4 3,771.9 7.5 Japan 83.2 36.0 131.1 427.5 107.7 297.0 Canada 68.2 59.2 15.3 726.2 512.7 41.6 All Others 292.7 263.3 11.2 1,531.0 1,012.1 51.3 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 1.5 0.0 NA 38.0 14.2 167.0 TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 8,451,291 8,625,980 -2.0 53,313,260 49,722,083 7.2 Total by air 8,435,235 8,625,980 -2.2 52,898,037 49,563,442 6.7 U.S. Total 6,707,876 7,091,705 -5.4 41,863,151 42,260,828 -0.9 U.S. West 4,284,677 4,618,276 -7.2 26,537,119 27,197,013 -2.4 U.S. East 2,423,198 2,473,430 -2.0 15,326,032 15,063,815 1.7 Japan 342,795 150,984 127.0 1,797,709 455,370 294.8 Canada 298,079 313,844 -5.0 3,344,972 2,800,714 19.4 All Others 1,086,486 1,069,447 1.6 5,892,205 4,046,530 45.6 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 16,056 0 NA 415,223 158,641 161.7 VISITOR ARRIVALS 932,713 918,616 1.5 5,897,424 5,341,149 10.4 Total by air 929,386 918,616 1.2 5,813,139 5,312,005 9.4 U.S. Total 748,532 777,111 -3.7 4,673,438 4,657,568 0.3 U.S. West 499,029 528,123 -5.5 3,110,046 3,146,396 -1.2 U.S. East 249,503 248,988 0.2 1,563,393 1,511,172 3.5 Japan 52,885 18,928 179.4 267,131 48,799 447.4 Canada 27,056 26,684 1.4 284,544 221,718 28.3 All Others 100,912 95,894 5.2 588,026 383,920 53.2 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 3,327 0 NA 84,285 29,144 189.2 AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 272,622 278,257 -2.0 251,478 234,538 7.2 Total by air 272,104 278,257 -2.2 249,519 233,790 6.7 U.S. Total 216,383 228,765 -5.4 197,468 199,344 -0.9 U.S. West 138,215 148,977 -7.2 125,175 128,288 -2.4 U.S. East 78,168 79,788 -2.0 72,293 71,056 1.7 Japan 11,058 4,870 127.0 8,480 2,148 294.8 Canada 9,615 10,124 -5.0 15,778 13,211 19.4 All Others 35,048 34,498 1.6 27,793 19,087 45.6 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 518 0 NA 1,959 748 161.7 AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 9.06 9.39 -3.5 9.04 9.31 -2.9 Total by air 9.08 9.39 -3.3 9.10 9.33 -2.5 U.S. Total 8.96 9.13 -1.8 8.96 9.07 -1.3 U.S. West 8.59 8.74 -1.8 8.53 8.64 -1.3 U.S. East 9.71 9.93 -2.2 9.80 9.97 -1.7 Japan 6.48 7.98 -18.7 6.73 9.33 -27.9 Canada 11.02 11.76 -6.3 11.76 12.63 -6.9 All Others 10.77 11.15 -3.5 10.02 10.54 -4.9 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 4.83 0.00 NA 4.93 5.44 -9.5 PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 242.1 230.8 4.9 240.6 228.3 5.4 Total by air 242.4 230.8 5.0 241.8 228.7 5.7 U.S. Total 238.6 230.2 3.6 241.4 229.6 5.1 U.S. West 226.9 212.5 6.8 228.0 218.1 4.5 U.S. East 259.3 263.3 -1.5 264.5 250.4 5.7 Japan 242.8 238.5 1.8 237.8 236.5 0.6 Canada 228.9 188.5 21.4 217.1 183.1 18.6 All Others 269.4 246.2 9.4 259.8 250.1 3.9 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 93.2 0.0 NA 91.6 89.8 2.0 PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 2,193.8 2,167.5 1.2 2,175.3 2,125.2 2.4 Total by air 2,200.1 2,167.5 1.5 2,200.3 2,134.2 3.1 U.S. Total 2,138.3 2,100.9 1.8 2,162.4 2,083.6 3.8 U.S. West 1,948.1 1,858.2 4.8 1,945.8 1,885.5 3.2 U.S. East 2,518.7 2,615.7 -3.7 2,593.3 2,496.0 3.9 Japan 1,573.8 1,902.4 -17.3 1,600.3 2,206.6 -27.5 Canada 2,521.6 2,217.1 13.7 2,552.1 2,312.5 10.4 All Others 2,900.4 2,745.7 5.6 2,603.7 2,636.3 -1.2 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 449.9 0.0 NA 451.3 488.8 -7.7

P=Preliminary data.

Source: Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism

JULY 2023 ARRIVALS AT A GLANCE (2023 vs. 2019) TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($mil.) 2023P 2019 % change 2023P YTD 2019 YTD % change TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($ MILLION) 2,046.2 1,695.2 20.7 12,828.8 10,553.0 21.6 Total by air 2,044.7 1,695.2 20.6 12,790.8 10,524.0 21.5 U.S. Total 1,600.6 1,180.5 35.6 10,106.1 7,026.5 43.8 U.S. West 972.1 669.8 45.1 6,051.7 4,106.5 47.4 U.S. East 628.4 510.7 23.1 4,054.4 2,919.9 38.9 Japan 83.2 186.5 -55.4 427.5 1,218.9 -64.9 Canada 68.2 50.1 36.3 726.2 692.9 4.8 All Others 292.7 278.2 5.2 1,531.0 1,585.7 -3.4 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 1.5 0.0 NA 38.0 29.0 31.3 TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 8,451,291 8,878,983 -4.8 53,313,260 54,121,582 -1.5 Total by air 8,435,235 8,878,983 -5.0 52,898,037 53,770,763 -1.6 U.S. Total 6,707,876 6,414,386 4.6 41,863,151 37,548,277 11.5 U.S. West 4,284,677 4,054,571 5.7 26,537,119 23,629,088 12.3 U.S. East 2,423,198 2,359,815 2.7 15,326,032 13,919,189 10.1 Japan 342,795 797,943 -57.0 1,797,709 5,083,982 -64.6 Canada 298,079 317,007 -6.0 3,344,972 4,188,907 -20.1 All Others 1,086,486 1,349,646 -19.5 5,892,205 6,949,597 -15.2 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 16,056 0 NA 415,223 350,820 18.4 VISITOR ARRIVALS 932,713 995,210 -6.3 5,897,424 6,166,392 -4.4 Total by air 929,386 995,210 -6.6 5,813,139 6,089,357 -4.5 U.S. Total 748,532 706,174 6.0 4,673,438 4,150,848 12.6 U.S. West 499,029 462,676 7.9 3,110,046 2,720,989 14.3 U.S. East 249,503 243,498 2.5 1,563,393 1,429,858 9.3 Japan 52,885 134,587 -60.7 267,131 868,821 -69.3 Canada 27,056 26,939 0.4 284,544 342,474 -16.9 All Others 100,912 127,510 -20.9 588,026 727,213 -19.1 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 3,327 0 NA 84,285 77,036 9.4 AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 272,622 286,419 -4.8 251,478 255,290 -1.5 Total by air 272,104 286,419 -5.0 249,519 253,636 -1.6 U.S. Total 216,383 206,916 4.6 197,468 177,115 11.5 U.S. West 138,215 130,793 5.7 125,175 111,458 12.3 U.S. East 78,168 76,123 2.7 72,293 65,657 10.1 Japan 11,058 25,740 -57.0 8,480 23,981 -64.6 Canada 9,615 10,226 -6.0 15,778 19,759 -20.1 All Others 35,048 43,537 -19.5 27,793 32,781 -15.2 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 518 0 NA 1,959 1,655 18.4 AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 9.06 8.92 1.6 9.04 8.78 3.0 Total by air 9.08 8.92 1.7 9.10 8.83 3.1 U.S. Total 8.96 9.08 -1.3 8.96 9.05 -1.0 U.S. West 8.59 8.76 -2.0 8.53 8.68 -1.7 U.S. East 9.71 9.69 0.2 9.80 9.73 0.7 Japan 6.48 5.93 9.3 6.73 5.85 15.0 Canada 11.02 11.77 -6.4 11.76 12.23 -3.9 All Others 10.77 10.58 1.7 10.02 9.56 4.9 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 4.83 0.00 NA 4.93 4.55 8.2 PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 242.1 190.9 26.8 240.6 195.0 23.4 Total by air 242.4 190.9 27.0 241.8 195.7 23.5 U.S. Total 238.6 184.0 29.7 241.4 187.1 29.0 U.S. West 226.9 165.2 37.3 228.0 173.8 31.2 U.S. East 259.3 216.4 19.8 264.5 209.8 26.1 Japan 242.8 233.7 3.9 237.8 239.8 -0.8 Canada 228.9 157.9 45.0 217.1 165.4 31.2 All Others 269.4 206.1 30.7 259.8 228.2 13.9 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 93.2 0.0 NA 91.6 82.6 11.0 PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 2,193.8 1,703.4 28.8 2,175.3 1,711.4 27.1 Total by air 2,200.1 1,703.4 29.2 2,200.3 1,728.3 27.3 U.S. Total 2,138.3 1,671.7 27.9 2,162.4 1,692.8 27.7 U.S. West 1,948.1 1,447.7 34.6 1,945.8 1,509.2 28.9 U.S. East 2,518.7 2,097.3 20.1 2,593.3 2,042.1 27.0 Japan 1,573.8 1,385.5 13.6 1,600.3 1,403.0 14.1 Canada 2,521.6 1,858.1 35.7 2,552.1 2,023.2 26.1 All Others 2,900.4 2,181.6 32.9 2,603.7 2,180.5 19.4 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 449.9 0.0 NA 451.3 376.0 20.0

P=Preliminary data.

Source: Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism

JULY 2023 ISLAND HIGHLIGHTS TOTAL EXPENDITURES in $mil.) 2023P 2022 % change 2023P YTD 2022 YTD % change TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($ MILLION) 2,046.2 1,991.1 2.8 12,828.8 11,351.3 13.0 Total by air 2,044.7 1,991.1 2.7 12,790.8 11,337.0 12.8 Oahu 870.7 841.9 3.4 5,276.5 4,900.7 7.7 Maui 623.4 607.6 2.6 4,096.6 3,439.1 19.1 Molokai 5.3 3.2 67.2 28.2 22.4 26.0 Lanai 18.0 16.3 10.2 96.0 85.2 12.7 Kauai 264.5 245.5 7.7 1,595.7 1,320.1 20.9 Hawaii Island 263.0 276.7 -5.0 1,697.7 1,569.5 8.2 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 1.5 0.0 NA 38.0 14.2 167.0 TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 8,451,291 8,625,980 -2.0 53,313,260 49,722,083 7.2 Total by air 8,435,235 8,625,980 -2.2 52,898,037 49,563,442 6.7 Oahu 3,859,327 3,736,110 3.3 23,892,041 20,719,798 15.3 Maui 2,238,850 2,416,929 -7.4 14,188,072 14,154,688 0.2 Molokai 19,670 20,045 -1.9 156,482 143,228 9.3 Lanai 23,747 23,796 -0.2 160,705 165,969 -3.2 Kauai 1,022,950 1,084,424 -5.7 6,241,186 6,269,856 -0.5 Hawaii Island 1,270,692 1,344,675 -5.5 8,259,552 8,109,904 1.8 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 16,056 0 NA 415,223 158,641 161.7 VISITOR ARRIVALS 932,713 918,616 1.5 5,897,424 5,341,149 10.4 Total by air 929,386 918,616 1.2 5,813,139 5,312,005 9.4 Oahu 528,585 490,033 7.9 3,271,555 2,746,810 19.1 Maui 293,681 305,862 -4.0 1,779,438 1,713,343 3.9 Molokai 5,185 4,072 27.3 28,270 23,932 18.1 Lanai 7,204 6,173 16.7 42,541 38,347 10.9 Kauai 139,771 138,882 0.6 833,388 786,972 5.9 Hawaii Island 171,957 170,504 0.9 1,052,443 973,507 8.1 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 3,327 0 NA 84,285 29,144 189.2 AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 272,622 278,257 -2.0 251,478 234,538 7.2 Total by air 272,104 278,257 -2.2 249,519 233,790 6.7 Oahu 124,494 120,520 3.3 112,698 97,735 15.3 Maui 72,221 77,965 -7.4 66,925 66,767 0.2 Molokai 635 647 -1.9 738 676 9.3 Lanai 766 768 -0.2 758 783 -3.2 Kauai 32,998 34,981 -5.7 29,440 29,575 -0.5 Hawaii Island 40,990 43,377 -5.5 38,960 38,254 1.8 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 518 0 NA 1,959 748 161.7 AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 9.06 9.39 -3.5 9.04 9.31 -2.9 Total by air 9.08 9.39 -3.3 9.10 9.33 -2.5 Oahu 7.30 7.62 -4.2 7.30 7.54 -3.2 Maui 7.62 7.90 -3.5 7.97 8.26 -3.5 Molokai 3.79 4.92 -22.9 5.54 5.98 -7.5 Lanai 3.30 3.86 -14.5 3.78 4.33 -12.7 Kauai 7.32 7.81 -6.3 7.49 7.97 -6.0 Hawaii Island 7.39 7.89 -6.3 7.85 8.33 -5.8 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 4.83 0.00 NA 4.93 5.44 -9.5 PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 242.1 230.8 4.9 240.6 228.3 5.4 Total by air 242.4 230.8 5.0 241.8 228.7 5.7 Oahu 225.6 225.3 0.1 220.8 236.5 -6.6 Maui 278.4 251.4 10.8 288.7 243.0 18.8 Molokai 267.9 157.2 70.4 180.4 156.4 15.3 Lanai 757.5 685.9 10.4 597.6 513.3 16.4 Kauai 258.5 226.4 14.2 255.7 210.5 21.4 Hawaii Island 207.0 205.8 0.6 205.5 193.5 6.2 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 93.2 0.0 NA 91.6 89.8 2.0 PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 2,193.8 2,167.5 1.2 2,175.3 2,125.2 2.4 Total by air 2,200.1 2,167.5 1.5 2,200.3 2,134.2 3.1 Oahu 1,647.1 1,718.0 -4.1 1,612.9 1,784.1 -9.6 Maui 2,122.6 1,986.4 6.9 2,302.2 2,007.3 14.7 Molokai 1,016.3 774.0 31.3 998.4 936.0 6.7 Lanai 2,497.0 2,644.1 -5.6 2,257.5 2,221.7 1.6 Kauai 1,892.0 1,767.9 7.0 1,914.7 1,677.4 14.1 Hawaii Island 1,529.3 1,622.7 -5.8 1,613.1 1,612.2 0.1 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 449.9 0.0 NA 451.3 488.8 -7.7

P=Preliminary data.

Source: Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism

JULY 2023 ISLAND HIGHLIGHTS (2023 VS. 2019) TOTAL EXPENDITURES in $mil.) 2023P 2019 % change 2023P YTD 2019 YTD % change TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($ MILLION) 2,046.2 1,695.2 20.7 12,828.8 10,553.0 21.6 Total by air 2,044.7 1,695.2 20.6 12,790.8 10,524.0 21.5 Oahu 870.7 749.4 16.2 5,276.5 4,774.0 10.5 Maui 623.4 506.0 23.2 4,096.6 3,112.8 31.6 Molokai 5.3 2.9 81.6 28.2 21.5 31.4 Lanai 18.0 14.3 26.2 96.0 73.9 29.9 Kauai 264.5 201.3 31.4 1,595.7 1,165.0 37.0 Hawaii Island 263.0 221.3 18.8 1,697.7 1,376.8 23.3 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 1.5 0.0 NA 38.0 29.0 31.3 TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 8,451,291 8,878,983 -4.8 53,313,260 54,121,582 -1.5 Total by air 8,435,235 8,878,983 -5.0 52,898,037 53,770,763 -1.6 Oahu 3,859,327 4,199,147 -8.1 23,892,041 24,879,137 -4.0 Maui 2,238,850 2,373,873 -5.7 14,188,072 14,616,997 -2.9 Molokai 19,670 24,217 -18.8 156,482 170,360 -8.1 Lanai 23,747 25,698 -7.6 160,705 158,783 1.2 Kauai 1,022,950 1,033,431 -1.0 6,241,186 6,178,662 1.0 Hawaii Island 1,270,692 1,222,617 3.9 8,259,552 7,766,825 6.3 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 16,056 0 NA 415,223 350,820 18.4 VISITOR ARRIVALS 932,713 995,210 -6.3 5,897,424 6,166,392 -4.4 Total by air 929,386 995,210 -6.6 5,813,139 6,089,357 -4.5 Oahu 528,585 598,986 -11.8 3,271,555 3,624,222 -9.7 Maui 293,681 307,834 -4.6 1,779,438 1,830,367 -2.8 Molokai 5,185 6,665 -22.2 28,270 37,902 -25.4 Lanai 7,204 9,190 -21.6 42,541 51,783 -17.8 Kauai 139,771 139,157 0.4 833,388 825,696 0.9 Hawaii Island 171,957 173,899 -1.1 1,052,443 1,054,260 -0.2 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 3,327 0 NA 84,285 77,036 9.4 AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 272,622 286,419 -4.8 251,478 255,290 -1.5 Total by air 272,104 286,419 -5.0 249,519 253,636 -1.6 Oahu 124,494 135,456 -8.1 112,698 117,354 -4.0 Maui 72,221 76,577 -5.7 66,925 68,948 -2.9 Molokai 635 781 -18.8 738 804 -8.1 Lanai 766 829 -7.6 758 749 1.2 Kauai 32,998 33,336 -1.0 29,440 29,145 1.0 Hawaii Island 40,990 39,439 3.9 38,960 36,636 6.3 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 518 0 NA 1,959 1,655 18.4 AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 9.06 8.92 1.6 9.04 8.78 3.0 Total by air 9.08 8.92 1.7 9.10 8.83 3.1 Oahu 7.30 7.01 4.1 7.30 6.86 6.4 Maui 7.62 7.71 -1.1 7.97 7.99 -0.2 Molokai 3.79 3.63 4.4 5.54 4.49 23.2 Lanai 3.30 2.80 17.9 3.78 3.07 23.2 Kauai 7.32 7.43 -1.4 7.49 7.48 0.1 Hawaii Island 7.39 7.03 5.1 7.85 7.37 6.5 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 4.83 0.00 NA 4.93 4.55 8.2 PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 242.1 190.9 26.8 240.6 195.0 23.4 Total by air 242.4 190.9 27.0 241.8 195.7 23.5 Oahu 225.6 178.5 26.4 220.8 191.9 15.1 Maui 278.4 213.1 30.6 288.7 213.0 35.6 Molokai 267.9 119.8 123.5 180.4 126.1 43.1 Lanai 757.5 554.6 36.6 597.6 465.6 28.3 Kauai 258.5 194.8 32.7 255.7 188.5 35.6 Hawaii Island 207.0 181.0 14.3 205.5 177.3 15.9 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 93.2 0.0 NA 91.6 82.6 11.0 PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 2,193.8 1,703.4 28.8 2,175.3 1,711.4 27.1 Total by air 2,200.1 1,703.4 29.2 2,200.3 1,728.3 27.3 Oahu 1,647.1 1,251.1 31.7 1,612.9 1,317.2 22.4 Maui 2,122.6 1,643.7 29.1 2,302.2 1,700.6 35.4 Molokai 1,016.3 435.4 133.4 998.4 566.6 76.2 Lanai 2,497.0 1,550.8 61.0 2,257.5 1,427.8 58.1 Kauai 1,892.0 1,446.8 30.8 1,914.7 1,410.9 35.7 Hawaii Island 1,529.3 1,272.8 20.2 1,613.1 1,306.0 23.5 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 449.9 0.0 NA 451.3 376.0 20.0

P=Preliminary data.

Source: Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism