Birthify Launches Revolutionary Parenting and Pregnancy Support Platform on Labor Day.
Empowering Families Through Innovative Support Solutions
All too frequently, families navigate the pivotal decision-making process surrounding birth and the postpartum period without access to comprehensive information”SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The United States is grappling with a maternal health crisis, with 1 in 3 facing surgical births and rising mortality rates; Birthify emerges. Labor Day marks its launch, a virtual support platform set to transform the parenting journey. By countering intervention overuse and connecting families with Maternal Support Practitioners, it delivers personalized, evidence-based guidance.
— Dawn Thompson, CEO
In an era where statistics highlight the escalating maternal health crisis, Birthify seeks to go beyond the numbers and address the emotional landscape of families. Birthify recognizes that the journey to parenthood is marred not only by medical interventions but also by overwhelming birth information, daunting Google searches, perplexing forums, and sometimes misleading advice. Birthify aims to provide a solution to these challenges by offering a virtual haven where families can find reliable support and tailored information.
Birthify's beta testing phase yielded exceptional results, with families experiencing significantly lower rates of interventions and cesarean births compared to the national average. Beyond the numbers, beta testers reported feeling more confident, informed, and satisfied with their birth experiences, reaffirming Birthify's commitment to holistic support.
Key Features of Birthify:
Trained Experts: Birthify's groundbreaking approach involves Maternal Support Practitioners, who are full-spectrum trained doulas, childbirth educators, lactation consultants, and infant care specialists with decades of experience and knowledge. They provide evidence-based guidance, emotional support, and a personalized approach to each family's unique pregnancy and parenting journey. These practitioners bridge the gap between medical expertise and compassionate care, ensuring families make informed decisions that align with their values and preferences.
Navigating Information Overload: Birthify understands the overwhelming nature of navigating birth-related information. The platform serves as a reliable resource that curates personalized content, offering evidence-based content to help families make fully informed decisions and minimizing the need for daunting Google searches and confusing forums.
"Birthify's launch on Labor Day is a significant step towards transforming maternal support in the United States. All too frequently, families navigate the pivotal decision-making process surrounding birth and the postpartum period without access to comprehensive information,” said Dawn Thompson, Founder and CEO of Birthify. “With over two decades in maternal health, a prevailing sentiment from women echoes clearly: 'Had I been aware of this, my choices would have been different.' At Birthify, we're committed to ensuring families have the knowledge and support they need to make empowered and informed decisions."
Birthify's virtual model is poised to change the landscape of maternal support, empowering families to make informed decisions and find genuine connections.
About Birthify
Birthify is a virtual pregnancy and postpartum support platform whose mission is to improve outcomes for pregnant and postpartum families by making professional perinatal support accessible, affordable, and convenient. Our Maternal Support Practitioners (MSP) are trained and experienced doulas, childbirth educators, lactation consultants, and infant care specialists and provide virtual support for pregnancy education, birth planning, newborn feeding, and care, as well as emotional support. For more information, visit https://birthify.net/
