Supreme Court Announces 2023-2024 Adjudicative Term, including Special Sessions

The Iowa Supreme Court today announced its 2023-2024 adjudicative term calendar. The schedule includes a special evening session in Des Moines, special sessions at Drake and Iowa law schools, and three special sessions in communities around the state to hear oral arguments. The court's adjudicative term is from September 1, 2023, to June 28, 2024.

The court will hear special evening sessions of oral arguments in Waverly, Marion, and Bondurant. The supreme court schedules evening sessions for the convenience of members of the public who wish to attend. Drake Law School and the University of Iowa College of Law will also host oral arguments with limited seating for the public. A special evening session at the Judicial Branch Building in Des Moines is for central Iowa residents who may not be able to attend the court's regular morning and afternoon sessions.

The court will continue its regular schedule of oral arguments in Des Moines during the adjudicative term. All supreme court oral arguments are live streamed and open to the public. The court's complete oral argument calendar for its 2023-2024 term is on the Iowa Judicial Branch website at https://www.iowacourts.gov/iowa-courts/supreme-court/2023-2024-court-calendar/.

The court's special sessions schedule:

September 19, 2023

Waverly-Shell Rock High School auditorium, Waverly

7:00 p.m.

September 29, 2023,

University of Iowa School of Law

11:00 a.m.

October 24, 2023

Marion High School auditorium, Marion

7:00 p.m.

February 19, 2024

Iowa Judicial Branch Building, Des Moines

7:00 p.m.

April 2, 2024

Bondurant-Farrar High School auditorium, Bondurant

7:00 p.m.

April 4, 2024

Drake Law School

9:30 a.m.

During the adjudicative term, opinions filed with the clerk of the supreme court will be posted Fridays at 9 a.m. on the Iowa Judicial Branch website opinions page at https://www.iowacourts.gov/iowa-courts/supreme-court/supreme-court-opinions/. To receive email notifications of opinion filings, go to https://www.iowacourts.gov/sign-up-for-notifications/. A list of opinions expected to be filed will be posted Thursday mornings before the Friday filings at https://www.iowacourts.gov/iowa-courts/supreme-court/supreme-court-opinions/expected-list/.

The monthly schedule with links to case briefs and summaries is at https://www.iowacourts.gov/iowa-courts/supreme-court/supreme-court-oral-argument-schedule/. The 2023-2024 adjudicative term will also mark the 10th year the supreme court will live stream and archive its oral arguments on the Iowa Courts YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCL6EU7W8kqDKnKPUzMdxr_g.

Between May 19, 2011, and April 4, 2023, the supreme court heard oral arguments in 33 communities: Cedar Rapids, Mason City, Carroll, Council Bluffs, Bettendorf, Ottumwa, Waterloo, Sioux City, Dubuque, Fort Dodge, Burlington, Clarinda, Toledo, Iowa City, Storm Lake, Creston, Decorah, Newton, Harlan, Ames, Clinton, Keokuk, Spencer, Charles City, Davenport, Cedar Falls, Knoxville, Red Oak, Forest City, Muscatine, Oskaloosa, Denison, and Perry. Coinciding with oral arguments, justices have visited 215 high schools, universities, and colleges. The supreme court did not hear any cases outside of the Judicial Branch Building in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

