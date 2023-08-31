Say Hello to the Future of Fuel Dispenser Monitoring: Site IQ launches OMNI 2.0
EINPresswire.com/ -- Site IQ, an IOT startup based in Chicago, has rolled out its Next Gen Platform (OMNI 2.0) to monitor and manage fuel dispensers at retail fueling sites. After 5 years in development, Site IQ has leapfrogged the industry with its end to end platform including hardware, connectivity and cloud solutions to improve site efficiency and customer experience. Fuel retail and service companies can now manage their entire network of sites through a single interface with Site IQ solutions.
Key differentiators and capabilities include:
- One device to connect and monitor all common dispenser types (GVR and Wayne)
- Edge computing in the device to simplify messaging and reduce data processing costs
- Connectivity via Wi-Fi, ethernet, Wi-Fi mesh and cellular bypassing any local IT network
- Dashboards, workflow solutions and analytics to convert data into Actionable Intelligence
- System integration services to integrate alert workflows with client’s internal help desk and dispatch systems
- Mobile platform with real time alerts and error code mapping/resolution
"The retail fueling industry is ripe for transformation, and we want to be at the forefront leading that change. Our proprietary algorithms enable fuel dispenser self-monitoring and proactive resolution thereby increasing efficiencies and improving customer experience. We are excited to launch this platform and look forward to growing our ecosystem of partners," said Kishore Gangwani, Founder and CEO of Site IQ LLC. We look forward to serving retailers, dealers and service companies with our innovative products.
If you are interested in becoming a partner or participating in our free pilot test program, please send a note to Sales@site-iq.com. Learn more about our offerings by clicking www.site-iq.com.
Site IQ is a technology company focused on building innovative hardware and software solutions for retail fueling sites.
Badal Wadia
