Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,440 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,843 in the last 365 days.

Request for Information: Cannabis Social Equity Technical Assistance Grant Program

The Washington State Department of Commerce seeks input to inform the spending of $9 million to create a program to support Social Equity Cannabis Applicants and Licensees.
The Social Equity in Cannabis Task Force was formed in 2020 in accordance with HB 2870, allowing approximately over 40 additional cannabis retail licenses to be issued for social equity purposes. The Legislature has appropriated $6.0 million in state general funds over fiscal years 2024 – 2025 to support the Cannabis Social Equity Technical Assistance Grant Program to assist Social Equity Applicants who qualify to receive those licenses or current license holders.

An additional $3 million as described in the Community Reinvestment Plan will also supplement this funding.

Please see the attachment for the full request information and use the Submission Link to Respond.

You just read:

Request for Information: Cannabis Social Equity Technical Assistance Grant Program

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more