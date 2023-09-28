"Weapons for Peace": Drones help Ukraine prevent genocide and mass killings by Russia, according to Tamils for Biden
The international community must do more to support Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression and provide them with the military and other support
Use of Drones serves as a clear warning to countries that commit engage in atrocities such as ethnic cleansing, including Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Pakistan, as well as other countries in Africa.”SCARSDALE, NY, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tamils for Biden, the U.S.-based advocacy organization seeking to end human rights abuses in Sri Lanka and achieve Tamil sovereignty on the island, in a statement today applauded Ukraine's use of drone technology in its ongoing successful resistance against the Russian invasion.
— Tamils for Biden
"Drones are playing a significant and largely underreported role in the Ukrainian conflict, and they are helping to prevent a genocide and mass killings by Russia," said Tamil diaspora activist group Tamils for Biden in a statement.
The group went on to say that, "The use of drones by the Ukrainian military has been highly effective in countering the Russian aggression, and we believe that this technology can also be used to great effect in other conflict zones where civilians are at risk of mass atrocities."
Drones in particular, because of their low cost, maneuverability and relatively simple remote piloting, can serve as "a viable and effective defense weapon for oppressed populations worldwide" in the fight for international justice and peace.
The specific hope for countries such as Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Ethiopia, and Syria is that the use of drones—including so-called "kamikaze drones"—by embattled minorities might help bring an end to "atrocities such as ethnic cleansing." According to the Tamils for Biden spokesman, drones "have become the saviors of Ukraine, preventing a potential genocide by Russia," and can serve as a "clear warning" against tyranny. Currently, an estimated thirty companies in Ukraine are actively mass producing drones, with a target goal of 200,000 operational units by the end of 2023.
Director
Tamils for Biden
email us here