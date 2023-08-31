Prototek Announces the Launch of Instant Quoting for Additive Manufacturing
Cutting-Edge Platform Enhances Customer JourneyCONTOOCOOK, NH, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Prototek, a leading name in rapid prototyping and low-volume production services, announces the launch of its new instant quoting platform for additive manufacturing (3D Printing) services. This cutting-edge platform is a response to the increasing demand from customers for quicker, more streamlined processes in prototyping and production.
With Prototek's new instant quoting platform, customers can now receive project quotes instantly, eliminating frustrating delays. This user-friendly interface marks a significant step forward, showcasing Prototek's commitment to enhancing customer experiences through advanced technology.
Central to the platform is the incorporation of real-time design for manufacturability analysis. This feature empowers customers to make informed design decisions at an early stage in the design process, leading to more efficient production and fewer iterations. By facilitating these intelligent choices, Prototek is paving the way for higher-quality results and improved project outcomes.
"We're excited to provide our customers with a faster, more efficient method for obtaining quotes and enhancing their prototyping journey through our instant quoting platform," expressed Steve Grundahl, Vice President of Additive Manufacturing. "Prototek has always embraced the principle of being easy to do business with, and this commitment has driven us to integrate new technology and processes to elevate our services."
The instant quoting platform is now live and accessible on Prototek's official website, located under the Additive Manufacturing quoting option. This transformative tool is poised to revolutionize how businesses approach rapid prototyping and low-volume production, delivering unprecedented levels of efficiency and precision.
While the instant quoting platform introduces a new era of convenience for customers, Prototek remains dedicated to offering engineer-assisted quoting. For projects requiring certifications, registrations, or involving complex specifications. Prototek’s skilled team of engineers and project managers ensures that each project receives the utmost attention and professionalism.
Grundahl adds, “At Prototek, we understand the importance of precision and repeatability in the engineering industry. We are committed to provide unparalleled service, regardless of project complexity. Clients can trust us to consistently deliver quality parts, whether it’s a one-off prototype or a production run.”
For more information about Prototek's instant quoting platform and its array of services, please visit Prototek's official website. Prototek.com
About Prototek: Prototek is a leading national provider of CNC machining, precision sheet metal fabrication, and additive manufacturing services for a variety of end markets, including aerospace, defense, medical, robotics, electronics, consumer, and general industrial. Headquartered in New Hampshire, Prototek serves a diverse customer base with numerous in-house manufacturing capabilities across eleven facilities located in New Hampshire, Wisconsin, California, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Prototek is ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D:2016 certified as well as ITAR Registered. For more information, visit www.prototek.com.
