Wave Welcome to Unveil PerVista; Revolutionary AI Platform for Real-time Firearm Detection

Groundbreaking AI Gun Detection Platform Unveiling on September 5

We stand at the gateway of a significant stride in public safety with the introduction of PerVista. Its potential impact looms large, particularly in the face of the recent surge in gun violence.” — Vennard Wright, CEO of Wave Welcome

NATIONAL HARBOR, MD, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Contact: Jo-Ann Enwezor

(202) 330-1500

jo-ann@wearemaud.com

Wave Welcome, a leading digital transformation firm will unveil PerVista, its groundbreaking artificial intelligence platform designed to detect firearms in real-time video streams. The public demonstration will take place on Tuesday, September 5th, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the Capitol Pavilion in National Harbor.

The PerVista platform is a monumental leap forward in the use of technology to protect our communities. Powered by state-of-the-art artificial intelligence, PerVista can seamlessly process real-time video feeds to detect firearms and intruders with unmatched speed and accuracy. Once a threat is detected,

PerVista automatically triggers alerts to public safety authorities, enabling them to intervene rapidly and precisely to prevent potential incidents.

PerVista's WatchWing drone technology is a crucial part of its intervention in active shooter events. The drone can quickly and accurately identify the shooter's location, directing first responders to the scene so they can take swift action. PerVista is a disruptive technology that has the potential to save lives and make communities safer.

"We stand at the gateway of a significant stride in public safety with the introduction of PerVista. Its potential impact looms large, particularly in the face of the recent surge in gun violence,” said Vennard Wright, CEO of Wave Welcome. “In an era where the need for proactive defense is paramount, PerVista's real-time firearm detection capabilities emerge as a priceless asset, fortifying the safety fabric of our communities,” he emphasized. "By intercepting firearms at the earliest possible threat, PerVista holds the power to preserve lives.”

The unveiling event will be hosted by Prince George's County State's Attorney, Aisha Braveboy, a vocal advocate for innovative solutions that address public safety challenges. State's Attorney Braveboy will provide insights into the importance of leveraging technology to enhance community security.

"PerVista stands as a formidable force in our battle against gun violence, a beacon of innovation developed right here in our own backyard,” said Braveboy. “As it spearheads tech and economic growth in Prince George's County, I take immense pride in its potential to drive change."

The event is open to public safety officials, government leaders, media representatives, and other concerned stakeholders who share a commitment to enhancing safety measures. Attendees will have the opportunity to:

• Witness live demonstrations of PerVista's capabilities

• Engage in discussions about its potential applications

• Learn how PerVista can help to make our communities safer

Details of the event are as follows:

Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Time: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Location: Capitol Pavilion, National Harbor, MD

About PerVista:

PerVista uses AI to analyze video streams and deliver real-time alerts against potential threats. The company's advanced technology can process video data with exceptional speed and accuracy, transforming video surveillance into an intelligent and proactive security solution. Per- Vista's AI algorithms and deep learning models can detect anomalies, suspicious activities, and potential threats as they unfold, promptly alerting users to take immediate action and prevent incidents before they escalate. For more information, visit pervista.com.

About Wave Welcome:

Wave Welcome is a leading digital transformation firm based in Oxon Hill, Maryland. Committed to harnessing the power of technology for the betterment of society, Wave Welcome specializes in innovative solutions that solve real-world challenges in the Washington, DC region and across the nation. For more information, visit wavewelcome.com.