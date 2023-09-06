David Pomeranz Inks Exclusive Worldwide Publishing Deal with Warner Chappell Music
Multi-Platinum award-winning songwriter, David Pomeranz, has signed an exclusive deal with Warner Chappell Music to represent his Upward Spiral Music catalogue.
David’s incredible and unique talent speaks for itself, and we are so honored to continue to work with him and help share his artistry with the world.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Multi-platinum, award-winning songwriter and international recording artist, David Pomeranz, has signed an exclusive worldwide administration deal with Warner Chappell Music for the management of his Upward Spiral Music catalogue as well as future projects. A renowned talent, David is known for writing songs for scores of major artists including Barry Manilow, Richie Sambora, Bette Midler, Freddie Mercury, Danny Gokey, Kenny Rogers, The Hollies, Phoebe Snow, Billy Dean, Missy Elliott, Lea Salonga, The Carpenters, Glen Campbell, The Muppets, Mel Brooks, Clay Aiken, and John Denver.
In David’s own words: “I’m so delighted to be back with my friends at Warner Chappell. They were instrumental in giving me my very first hit songs including “Tryin’ To Get The Feeling Again” (originally written for The Carpenters and ultimately a No. 1 hit by Barry Manilow), and I’m looking forward to creating lots of exciting new things together in the future!”
Described by Billboard Magazine as "...one of our finer voices," Pomeranz's recording and songwriting projects have earned him a total of 22 platinum and 18 gold albums – selling over 40 million records internationally. He is an Emmy nominee who has achieved success in virtually every entertainment medium, including feature films (Big, King Kong), television (Will & Grace, Boston Legal, Perfect Strangers) and Broadway (Scandalous), and his solo albums and concert performances have delighted and inspired audiences all over the world.
Born in New York City, his parents introduced him to the original cast recording of West Side Story and, at the tender age of five, he decided to make music his life. “I knew then and there that all I ever wanted to do was eat, drink, and breathe in this glorious feeling and share it with others. It was the nearest thing to religion to me,” added David.
The albums that followed included, Time To Fly (Decca - featuring jazz icons, Chick Corea, Jan Hammer, and Billy Cobham), It’s In Every One Of Us (Arista), The Truth Of Us (Atlantic/Pacific), and his recent, Born For You - His Best And More (MCA) which has gone 10x platinum in the Philippines alone, making it the largest-selling International Pop Album in the history of the country.
The songs from his stage musical, Little Tramp (based on the life of Charlie Chaplin) were released as a celebrity studio album on Warner Records, starring Richard Harris, Mel Brooks, Petula Clark, Tim Curry, Peter Duncan, Treat Williams, Lea Salonga, and David, himself, while his songs in the West End hit Musical, Time, produced hits for both Cliff Richard and Leo Sayer.
David’s most recent project has been the co-writing of four new Gospel songs with Kathie Lee Gifford for her feature film, The Way for which both David and Kathie Lee just won the ICVM Award for “Best Film Soundtrack of 2023.” The songs are performed in the film by Contemporary Christian Star, Danny Gokey.
