Motus Ventures Conducts Initial Closing of Smart World Innovation Fund II
PORTOLA VALLEY, CA, USA, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Motus Ventures, an early-stage venture capital firm, announced the initial closing of its second fund - SWIF II - and new staffing and initiatives expanding its Climate Tech investing.
New Climate Tech Partners: Climate Technology industry veterans Tom Werner and Jordan Ramer have joined Motus as Venture Partners. Tom Werner was previously CEO of SunPower (SPWR) for 18 years retiring in 2021. Tom currently serves on the boards of Wolfspeed (WOLF), FLO.com, and H2U Technologies (Chairman). Jordan Ramer was recently the CEO/founder of EV Connect, Inc., an early leader in EV charging management solutions and infrastructure which was acquired in 2022 by Schneider Electric. Prior to founding and leading EV Connect, Jordan was an early team member and executive at energy transition innovators, AeroVironment (AVAV) and NanoH2O.
“I am thrilled to support the Motus team – I’ve known them for almost 10 years as one of the first institutional investors in EV Connect”, said Mr. Ramer. “Motus is a hands-on early-stage investor that doesn’t hesitate to roll up their sleeves and help their portfolio companies when called to do so. As an entrepreneur at heart, I enjoy helping founders and start-up leaders solve some of the world’s most critical challenges.”
Climate Tech Initiatives: Motus has (i) established collaboration and commercialization partnerships with the Clean Technology Institute and National Fuel Cell Research Center (NFCR) at UC Irvine; and (ii) spun out from this partnership its first startup, Zero Carbon Future.
Director of the Clean Technology Institute Professor Jack Brouwer said: “I am optimistic that our research, and investments around the world, can be brought to bear to solve these pressing climate problems. We are pleased to collaborate with the Motus team and are excited about our first spin-out, Zero Carbon Future. This new startup has licensed our UCI-developed optimization/AI software which we use to reduce carbon emissions while lowering cost and ensuring reliable energy delivery for our own microgrid here at UC Irvine”.
Motus Ventures founder Jim DiSanto added: “Scientists at top research institutions can offer a wellspring of ideas and technologies to solve humanity’s biggest challenges. The work we are doing with Professor Brouwer at UCI, and with other leading institutions, has yielded very encouraging results. As well, our partnership is further strengthened with the major industrial companies investing in our fund as they provide a guiding light as to which technologies offer solutions that are viable in their respective industries.”
About Motus Ventures
Motus Ventures is an early-stage venture capital firm targeting the top three emerging technology markets - Artificial Intelligence; Climate Tech, and Deep Tech - that also serve the strategic needs of its Limited Partners, which are major industrial corporations worldwide. Motus’ portfolio includes investments in AI, Green Hydrogen, Battery technology, Robotics, and Electrification.
