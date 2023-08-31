Sportlogiq Partners with Inside Edge to Enhance NHL Coverage with Automated Data-Driven Insights
EINPresswire.com/ -- Sportlogiq is pleased to announce a new partnership with Inside Edge, a respected name in sports data collection and analysis. This collaboration signifies a notable advancement in offering comprehensive automated insights for NHL coverage, promising to enhance storytelling in broadcasts and across the media landscape.
The partnership merges Sportlogiq's AI-powered analytics capabilities with Inside Edge's industry-leading Remarkable ™ platform, resulting in an integrated suite of tools that will empower broadcasters, sports books, producers, researchers, and content creators with instantaneous insights that enhances coverage and provide audiences with an enriched understanding of the game.
"We’re excited to partner with Inside Edge and bring Remarkable™ to the hockey market, starting with the NHL," said Craig Buntin, Co-Founder and CEO of Sportlogiq. "By uniting our AI-driven analytics with Inside Edge's industry leading platform, we are arming media professionals with hundreds of insights that will revolutionize the way hockey is experienced. “
Kenny Kendrena, VP of Product & Sales at Inside Edge added, “We are thrilled to partner with Sportlogiq. Not only is it exciting to expand Remarkable into another new sport, but to collaborate with the market leader in ice hockey tracking data is really special. We’re looking forward to the many opportunities to serve NHL teams, media, and sports betting partners thanks to this new and exciting partnership.”
For more information on the Sportlogiq and Inside Edge partnership and how it can elevate your NHL coverage, please contact Patrick Markey (Patrick@Sportlogiq.com) or Kenny Kendrena (kendrena@inside-edge.com).
About Sportlogiq:
Sportlogiq is the world leader in AI powered sports analytics, using cutting-edge technology to produce unique sports data and performance insights. Sportlogiq is trusted by the majority of NHL teams and over 150 teams worldwide, and works with hockey rights holders from major broadcasters across North America. Sportlogiq’s advanced hockey analytics cover professional, junior, and collegiate leagues across Europe and North America.
Sportlogiq is also the official data provider for the SHL, USHL, Hockey Allsvenskan, and PWHPA.
About Inside Edge:
Inside Edge, Inc. is a sports data and analytics company that has given professional teams a winning edge since 1993. Our in-depth analytics products, powered by our patented “Remarkable” AI technology, break down big data and deliver key insights that are tailored to specific audiences like teams, broadcasters, sports bettors, daily fantasy players and fans. Inside Edge is a trusted analytics provider for sports including baseball, football, basketball, and hockey.
