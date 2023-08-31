PulseForge, Inc. Agrees to Strategic Integration Partnership with Teikoku Taping System Co., Ltd.
Together, they will integrate the PulseForge photonic debonding module into a state-of-the-art, fully-automated tool tailored for the semiconductor industry.AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- PulseForge, Inc., a leading innovator in equipment and materials for semiconductor debonding, micro-LED transfer, curing, sintering, and soldering technologies, has established a strategic integration partnership with Teikoku Taping System (TTS). Together, they will integrate the PulseForge photonic debonding module into a state-of-the-art, fully-automated tool tailored for the semiconductor industry. By integrating this advanced module with TTS’s fully-automated tool platform, both PulseForge and TTS aim to provide semiconductor manufacturers with a comprehensive and efficient solution.
Photonic debonding stands out as a highly cost-effective alternative compared to existing industry methods. Its capability to handle warped wafers without the need for costly and time-consuming warpage adjustment hardware makes it an efficient and economical solution, and it can process wafers at a substantially higher throughput than other industry alternatives. A key breakthrough lies in its innovative use of a reusable inorganic release layer, ensuring an improved yield, and a clean and ash-free debonding process. By collaborating with TTS, PulseForge aims to establish a strong presence in Japan and extend its advanced back-end processing solutions to the region.
TTS will be building the first fully-automated demo tool with the PulseForge module integrated in it. This tool will also include TTS’s detaping solution to remove the adhesive from the wafer post debond. The tool will be showcased at PulseForge's Austin, Texas facility, allowing customers to witness its capabilities firsthand. Additionally, TTS plans to utilize the tool for debonding services, where customers can evaluate this tool on a pilot scale.
TTS is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the highly-esteemed Japanese Nippon Kayaku Group, Co. Ltd. Adding photonic debonding to their product portfolio presents an exciting opportunity for both entities to capitalize on their individual strengths and to leverage their respective capabilities to explore new vertical markets and expand their client reach. TTS customizes tools to meet customer requirements using a modular approach, so PulseForge can be integrated with existing wafer mounting and de-taping expertise.
“As we explore potential engagement strategies, we are enthusiastic about building a mutually beneficial partnership with TTS that expands market reach and applications for our technologies,” stated Jonathan Gibson, CEO of PulseForge, Inc.
“We are delighted to have a wonderful relationship and to form a strategic partnership with PFI. We are excited to be able to offer this advanced process to the temporary debonding area through the integration of PFI and TTS technologies," said Hochoong Lee, Executive Officer, GM at Global Sales & Business Development of Teikoku Taping System Co., Ltd.
About Teikoku Taping System Co., Ltd.
TTS, headquartered in Tokai-City, Aichi, Japan, is a specialized company that excels in the development, manufacturing, sales, and support of semiconductor backend manufacturing equipment. TTS is a wholly owned subsidiary of Nippon Kayaku Group, Co. Ltd. which was founded in 1916 and boasts over 5,700 employees. Their diverse product portfolio encompasses tape lamination, tape removal, wafer mounting, and more, giving them a strong presence in the global niche markets.
About PulseForge, Inc
PulseForge, Inc. utilizes applied energy in a precise and targeted manner to enable innovation in industrial manufacturing. Our expertise and tools empower our customers to explore novel materials and manufacturing methodologies, driving dynamic and efficient production at an industrial scale. Learn more at www.pulseforge.com
