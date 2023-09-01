TeamWRX Unveils 'Revered': Elite Direct-Hire for Manufacturing & Logistics

The team is poised to redefine executive hiring in manufacturing and logistics, starting with an impactful collaboration in Savannah.

SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TeamWRX Staffing (DBA Rary), an industry-leading staffing firm, proudly announces the launch of its premium sub-brand "Revered by TeamWRX." This new, sophisticated division will specialize in upscale, executive, direct-hire staffing, initially emphasizing the manufacturing and logistics sectors.

Revered by TeamWRX takes pride in announcing its inaugural collaboration with the newly announced Hyundai Megaplant in Savannah, GA.

“We are thrilled to launch our new brand, Revered. The timing of this launch paired wonderfully with the ramp-up of Hynudai's Megaplant project in Savannah, GA,” said Justin Rainer, CEO of TeamWRX Staffing. “To be able to partner with Hyundai in bringing opportunity in the greater Savannah region is something that we are very excited about.”

Revered by TeamWRX is not just a staffing brand but a commitment to curated executive careers. Rooted in a deep understanding of the nuanced needs of its clients and candidates, this division ensures the placement of respected individuals harmonizing seamlessly with a company's ethos and trajectory.

“The partnership with Hyundai is not just a great opportunity for TeamWRX and Revered, but it's an amazing opportunity for the Southwest Georgia community,” remarked Paul Elliott, COO of TeamWRX Staffing. “We are proud to be working with a World leader in the automotive industry as they continue to grow in the EV arena.”

TeamWRX Staffing is an Inc. 5000 company, recognized for its rapid growth and exceptional service delivery. With numerous accolades including the Best in Staffing for Talent and Clients for two consecutive years and the Pacesetter Award in Atlanta for remarkable business growth, TeamWRX continues to lead with innovation and dedication.

For more insights about Revered by TeamWRX and other offerings, please visit www.teamwrxstaff.com/revered.

###

About Revered by TeamWRX

Revered by TeamWRX is not your conventional staffing brand. Specializing in upscale, executive, direct-hire staffing solutions, the division promises curated executive careers rooted in an in-depth understanding of client and candidate needs. Revered assures high-growth career paths while championing the value of professional development within a supportive team environment.

About TeamWRX

You won’t find the phrase “temp agency” in play around here, because there’s nothing temporary about the impact of our work. Our business is built on concierge-style customer service and professional and personal development for all of our team members to produce all-star results. Since our inception, TeamWRX has filled over 13,000 orders, with 11,500 orders being filled through our fully automated platform. Our mission is to be the number one staffing company for every part of our always-expanding team!