Creating Digital Launches Digital Transformation for International Destination - The Gilded Iguana, Nosara, Costa Rica
Creating Digital, is pleased to announce the highly anticipated launch of The Gilded Iguana’s digital transformation!
The Gilded Iguana is a premier destination nestled in the breathtaking region of Nosara, Costa Rica, with a focus on providing the perfect blend of comfort and adventure. The Gilded Iguana has always prided itself on creating a unique and grounding experience for its guests. After multiple decades in business, they were ready to take their online presence to the next level. With the launch of the new online experience, their goal is to extend a full service experience for all of its dozen or so business units to potential visitors worldwide.
Creating Digital was hired to completely transform how they were doing business across the units online. This much anticipated new online experience has been well planned out including videos, updated photography, and custom graphic designs. Creating Digital’s primary goal during the redesign process was to create a more valuable information driven, user-centric and responsive website across all platforms and devices. Through the all-new website, hotel guests and non guests visiting the region can explore all The Gilded Iguana services, conveniently in one place—securing luxurious rooms, booking rejuvenating spa treatments, or signing up for exhilarating mountain biking tours has never been simpler. By empowering their guests to plan their vacation in Nosara, Costa Rica at their desktop or on mobile devices.
Additionally, Creating Digital supported the SEO efforts making recommendations and changes to optimize both on site user experience as well as off site metrics resulting in stronger SEO rankings. By hosting the site on its proprietary system, page speed performance has been increased resulting in positive ranking signals.
Headquartered in New Jersey, Creating Digital is an award-winning web design & development agency that helps companies realize their vision by deploying, developing and creating digital solutions.
Creating Digital was founded in 2009, has a talented award winning staff and is available for website rescues, new builds, and ongoing support. Creating Digital is on a mission to serve over 1 million online visitors a day to its clients by 2029.
