Lisa Bouchelle & the Bleu Spread Universal Message With “Love Is for the Making”- 9th Week at Top of Billboard Chart

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest single off the Lisa Bouchelle & The Bleu album, 'Jump In!', is enjoying its 9th week on the Billboard Magazine A/C chart. The song hit the Top 20, reaching #17, and is a collaboration with Mike Schmid, the keyboard player for Miley Cyrus. In addition, videos utilizing the song have garnered over 4.6 million views on TikTok.

Jump In! is a testament to positive vibes and inspiring messages, wrapped up in indelible hooks and delivered with a voice that is both emotional and soaring, and “Love Is For The Making” is no exception. American Songwriter Magazine called it “An invaluable message of positivity and uplifting inspiration... that’ll get stuck in your head for days." “There are a lot of things that go on in the world that divide us,” says Lisa about the song’s message. “Love is timeless, and if we can find a way to prioritize that, we’ll have a more peaceful and successful world.”

In addition to Schmid, the song contains contributions from Hal B. Selzer (Joan Jett & The Blackhearts), Shawn Pelton (Saturday Night Live), Steve Brown (Trixter, Def Leppard), Jimmy Leahey (Dennis DeYoung), Stephen DeAcutis (Corey Glover), and Obie O’Brien (Bon Jovi). “Each person brings something unique to the table,” Lisa relates. “I talked over my vision for the song with them, and they brought their own creative impact to it. I think together, we brought it to a whole new level.”

The idea for the song came to Lisa partly inspired by one of her influences. “The universal message came to me when I woke up in the middle of the night, while I was in Nashville doing some writing sessions on Music Row,” she recalls. “I was struck by it at 3 AM, so I had to get up and finish it. When there’s less lyrics, but the words seem to say so much, it has extra impact. I was channeling writers like John Lennon, because they can say so much in so few words, and still be powerful.” And it can be fun as well, as the video captures Lisa dancing in the middle of a make-up laden, blinking eye, and catching a butterfly tattoo as it comes to life. “We can have a strong, powerful message, and still have fun, “ she laughs.

Lisa Bouchelle has sung backup for Bruce Springsteen, dueted in concert with Jon Bon Jovi; recorded with musical luminaries ranging from John Popper of Blues Traveler to James LeBrie of Dream Theater; and toured with and/ or opened for artists such as The Wallflowers, Train, Blues Traveler, Jason Mraz, Colby Callait, Bryan Adams, Glenn Tilbrook of Squeeze, Don Felder of The Eagles, Shooter Jennings, Steve Miller, America, and The Wailers, among others.

Lisa first started singing at a young age and sang non-stop… because although her parents loved her deeply, the only time they would stop their constant arguing was when little Lisa sang. So, she sang as much as she could, whenever she could, feeling that it was up to her to keep peace in the household. Now, after losing her father to complications from a heart operation, and her mother to alcoholism, she still finds refuge in her music. And with songs like “Love Is For The Making,” Lisa hopes to use her talents to try and bring people together. “Love can still prevail, and there’s still hope,” she says. “It’s up to us to come together through love.”

Watch “Love Is For The Making” on Youtube at: https://youtu.be/0p97NWGfsNk?feature=shared. In addition, this uplifting video is airing on: ROCKTV MIX Channel (Roku), OUR MIC TV Channel (Roku), MY MUSIC VIDEO CHANNEL/ Saorsa TV Network (Roku), GROOVE PARLOR TV- IL (TCI Cable), UP FRONT TV/ THE CONNECTION -NY (WNYMP), VIDEO JAM - MA (WCCA TV), ALMEN JOIs MUSIC VIDEO SHOW -CA (Time Warner/ Charter Comm./ Verizon/ AT&T/ U-Verse/ Arroyo Network), SUPA MIX - CA (KFTY TV/ DISH/ DiecTV), KARAMEL VIDEO JAMS - VA (Comcast), and the THE BOBBY T SHOW - major US cities (Comcast/ MNN)). Stay up on all the latest music and news at: https://www.lisabouchelle.com and on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lisabouchelle/ and facebook/meta: https://www.facebook.com/LisaBouchelle. For further information, please contact HBS Music: HBSMusicMgt@aol.com (609) 448-7179.

