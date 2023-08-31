Second Post Quantum Cryptography Conference to Take Place in Amsterdam
The PKI Consortium is thrilled to announce the second edition of the international PQC Conference on November 7 and 8, 2023, in Amsterdam, the Netherlands
We invite business leaders, industry experts, representatives from public and private sectors, and other interested parties to join the PQC Conference in Amsterdam or online”AMSTERDAM, NL, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The PKI Consortium is thrilled to announce the second edition of the Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) Conference, scheduled for November 7 and 8, 2023, at the Meervaart in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and will also be accessible online for remote attendees. Building on the resounding success of the inaugural conference in Ottawa, Canada, the upcoming event promises to bring together a diverse array of renowned speakers, experts, and enthusiasts from around the world to delve into the cutting-edge developments and challenges in the field of post-quantum cryptography.
— Paul van Brouwershaven, Chair of the PKI Consortium
Confirmed speakers include NIST, the European Union Agency for Cybersecurity (ENISA), the German Federal Office for Information Security (BSI), the Quantum Safe Cryptography working group of the Dutch Government, NXP Semiconductors, Cloudflare, and many more, with additional announcements coming soon.
The consortium invites business leaders, industry experts, and representatives from various public and private sectors interested in PQC to join them in Amsterdam to explore the latest advances in Post-Quantum Cryptography. Please visit the conference website for details, registration, and the conference schedule.
Registration for the conference is free and open to everyone; it is not limited to PKI Consortium members. Speakers are physically present and prohibited from promoting their products or services in their talks. Both in-person and remote participants are required to register to attend.
