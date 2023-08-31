London Gold Now Offers Lab-Grown Diamonds
New to the market, lab-grown diamonds provide a superb alternative to natural diamonds.SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- London Gold, an award-winning jewelry store, is excited to announce the addition of several stunning lab-grown diamond pieces to their exquisite jewelry line.
With innovative technology, skilled engineers use high-pressure, high-temperature (HPHT) synthesis or chemical vapor deposition (CVD) to create lab-grown diamonds to produce the same chemical and physical properties as natural diamonds. While natural diamonds need billions of years to form, lab-grown diamonds need just a few weeks. The remarkable synthetic replications are identical to the naked eye. Only an advanced diamond tester can tell the difference. Just as durable as natural diamonds, all HPHT and CVD diamonds are equally graded by the 4Cs: cut, color, carat, and clarity. All of London Golds’ lab-grown diamonds are certified by IGI for authenticity.
Even though lab-grown diamonds can easily be produced, they may not hold their value as much as a natural diamond. However, with the addition of lab-grown diamonds, jewelry lovers can now buy bigger diamonds at a more affordable price! Hosting a vast array of illustrious options, London Gold proudly offers lab-grown diamond studs as well as lab-grown diamond tennis bracelets.
London Gold is pleased to offer lab-grown diamond alternatives for jewelry enthusiasts looking to make a remarkable and elegant statement while reducing costs.
About the Company:
London Gold prides itself on being a retailer that is not only a place where people go shopping for fine jewelry—but also one which serves as a destination point: the place jewelry enthusiasts think of when something special is needed. Customers from around the world are drawn to London Gold's unprecedented flexibility and ability to personalize items, making it a favorite among luxury shoppers. High-end merchandise is a London Gold specialty. London Gold carries imported Italian designer pieces as well as 14-karat, 18-karat, and platinum jewelry—all crafted by master jewelers. London Gold’s selection of precious stones is unparalleled and carries beautiful ensembles made from the finest gems.
London Gold is the place to go when hunting for a meaningful gift.
