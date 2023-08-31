Customer Retention Platform Churnkey Taps Software Vet Jay Nathan as Strategic Advisor
Addition of Nathan Arrives as Churnkey Surpasses $1 Billion in Protected Subscription Revenue
Jay's insights will be invaluable as we continue to expand and enhance our offerings, helping teams engage their customers at scale with personalized experiences.”CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Churnkey, a fast-growing customer retention platform for subscription businesses, is thrilled to welcome SaaS and customer success expert Jay Nathan as a strategic advisor.
— Nick Fogle, CEO of Churnkey
Nathan brings a wealth of software industry experience to Churnkey that will advance its mission of helping subscription companies build bigger businesses by helping them retain more customers.
"We are thrilled to have Jay join our team as an advisor," said Nick Fogle, Founder and CEO of Churnkey. "His deep experience in customer success and B2B SaaS aligns perfectly with our mission and will undoubtedly contribute to our growth and innovation. Jay's insights will be invaluable as we continue to expand and enhance our offerings, helping teams engage their customers at scale with personalized experiences."
With more than two decades of unparalleled expertise in the software industry, Nathan previously held leadership roles at distinguished tech companies such as Blackbaud and PeopleMatter. As the current Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer at Higher Logic, he drives engagement, retention, and growth in the customer base of an industry-leading online community software platform.
In addition to his deep industry knowledge, Nathan also provides Churnkey with a valuable network and connections that will help Churnkey cultivate more enterprise clients from around the world.
“There are three rules when deciding to get involved with a company: are you in a good market? Is the product good? Is the team good? Churnkey checks all these boxes easily,” said Nathan. “I admire what the small-and-mighty team has built and believe deeply in their mission. Subscriptions are taking over the world and Churnkey is well-positioned to help businesses grow more efficiently. I’m thrilled to help them accelerate their dominance of the space.”
The popular SaaS-focused podcast Subscription Heroes recently interviewed Nathan to share insights on the software industry, discuss his new role with Churnkey, and more. Listen to the interview here.
Churnkey believes that every subscription cancellation and billing touchpoint is an opportunity to build better customer relationships.
For example, instead of making it more difficult to cancel subscriptions, Churnkey makes the cancellation process a positive experience for the departing customer as well as the business that wants to learn from their departure. Churnkey does this by offering a customer-centric cancellation experience that dynamically changes based on a customer’s history and other variables. The Churnkey platform empowers its customers to present a variety of offers such as discounted rates for their own departing high-value customers, or free trial extensions for their own new customers.
Churnkey customers can recover failed payments, analyze qualitative feedback automatically with AI, and track boosted revenue progress. The platform supercharges all aspects of customer retention — optimizing growth and informing customer-driven product development via machine learning. The platform is user-friendly, easily installed, and effortlessly connects with teams’ everyday workflows via integrations with Stripe, Slack, Paddle, and more. It’s used by customer-obsessed teams at Jasper.ai, VEED, Delta Sonic Car Wash Systems, and subscription businesses throughout the world.
Key metrics for Churnkey include:
- $1 billion in protected subscription revenue
- 42 million protected subscriptions
- $34 million recovered revenue in the past eight months
- 10+ million cancel sessions served to date
- 1 million cancel sessions served per month
_____
About Churnkey: Churnkey was co-founded by Nick Fogle, Scott Hurff, Rob Moore, and Baird Hall. Churnkey offers users a customizable cancellation experience that can also track reduced churn, see customers that have come back, understand what retention offers have performed best, and discover why customers leave. Churnkey helps its customers cut voluntary churn by 58 percent, recover up to 89 percent of failed payments, and increase customer lifetime value by 28 percent.
Nick Fogle
Churnkey
nick@churnkey.co
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn