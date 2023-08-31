NEWS

LDAF agents apprehend Tickfaw arson suspect

August 30, 2023

August 30, 2023

Baton Rouge, La. – On August 26, 2023, Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) Forestry enforcement agents were notified by the Natalbany Fire Department of a suspicious person threatening to set a large fire despite being aware of the current statewide burn ban.

While LDAF agents and deputies from the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office attempted to locate the subject, the local 911 office received a call from someone in the area of Old Genessee Road near LA Highway 1065 in Tickfaw indicating he planned to start a large fire.

When agents and deputies located the subject, he refused all verbal commands and fled in his vehicle. After a brief struggle, the subject was taken into custody and identified as 37-year-old Robin Crawford of Tickfaw, LA. The Natalbany Fire Department and LDAF Wildland Firefighters responded to the scene to control the large fire that was set.

Crawford was booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail for the following violations:

Flight from an officer

Resisting an officer (2 counts)

Misuse of 911

Simple escape

Simple arson

Communicating false information of planned arson

Violation of burn ban

Fugitive (St Tammany Parish)

All persons accused of crimes are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The public is urged to report any and all forestry-related crimes to the LDAF 24-hour hotline at 1-855-452-5323.

