IoT Software Market Likely to enjoy Promising Growth by 2029 | Cisco, Symantec, Armis

HTF MI integrates History, Trends, and Forecasts to identify the highest value opportunities, cope with the most critical business challenges and transform the businesses.”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2023E-2030 Global IoT Software Market study with 132+ market data Tables, Pie charts & Figures is now released by HTF MI. The research assessment of the Market is designed to analyse futuristic trends, growth factors, industry opinions, and industry-validated market facts to forecast till 2029. The market Study is segmented by key a region that is accelerating the marketization. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. Some of the players studied are Cisco (United States), Centri Technology (United States), Armis (United States), Bastille (United States), Claroty (United States), DarkMatter (United Arab Emirates), Dedrone (United States), Dell EMC (United States), EY (United Kingdom), Palo Alto Networks (United States), Praetorian (United States), Prove & Run (France), Pwnie Express (United States), Sophos (United Kingdom), Symantec (United States).
The Global IoT Software Market was valued at USD 1.24 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 5.73 Billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 25.41% during 2023-2029.
Definition:
The IoT (Internet of Things) software market refers to the industry that develops, offers, and supports software solutions designed to facilitate the deployment, management, and optimization of IoT devices and networks. IoT software plays a crucial role in enabling communication, data exchange, and coordination among interconnected devices, sensors, and systems. These software solutions are used across various industries to harness the potential of IoT by collecting, analyzing, and acting upon data generated by IoT devices to drive operational efficiencies, improve decision-making, and enhance user experiences. IoT software provides tools for managing the connectivity of IoT devices, enabling seamless communication between devices and the cloud. IoT software gathers data from sensors and devices, and then analyzes and processes the data to extract valuable insights. IoT software allows users to remotely monitor, manage, and control IoT devices and systems, even from a distance.
Market Trends:
• The trend towards processing data at the edge or within the network (fog computing) is gaining traction to reduce latency, enhance real-time analytics, and optimize bandwidth usage.
• IoT software is increasingly incorporating AI and machine learning capabilities to enable predictive analytics, anomaly detection, and automation.
• The integration of blockchain technology is being explored to enhance the security and transparency of IoT data and transactions.
Market Drivers:
• IoT software provides actionable insights from data collected by interconnected devices, enabling better decision-making and operational improvements.
• IoT software can optimize processes, reduce downtime, and automate routine tasks, leading to increased efficiency and productivity.
• IoT software can help organizations save costs through predictive maintenance, energy optimization, and resource management.
Market Challenges
• The increasing number of connected devices presents challenges in ensuring the security and privacy of IoT data and preventing unauthorized access.
• Different devices and systems may use various communication protocols and standards, making interoperability and integration a challenge.
• The volume of data generated by IoT devices can overwhelm systems, requiring effective data management and analysis strategies.
Market Restraint
• Deploying and integrating IoT software solutions can be complex, requiring expertise in networking, software development, and system integration.
• The initial investment required for implementing IoT software, including hardware, software, and infrastructure, can be a barrier for some organizations.
• Different regions have varying regulations concerning data privacy, security, and IoT device usage, adding complexity to IoT software deployment.
2023E-2030 Global IoT Software Market Competitive Analysis
Know your current market situation! Not just new products but ongoing products are also essential to analyse due to ever-changing market dynamics. The study allows marketers to understand consumer trends and segment analysis where they can face a rapid market share drop. Figure out who really the competition is in the marketplace, get to know market share analysis, market position, % Market Share, and segmented revenue.
Players Included in Research Coverage: Cisco (United States), Centri Technology (United States), Armis (United States), Bastille (United States), Claroty (United States), DarkMatter (United Arab Emirates), Dedrone (United States), Dell EMC (United States), EY (United Kingdom), Palo Alto Networks (United States), Praetorian (United States), Prove & Run (France), Pwnie Express (United States), Sophos (United Kingdom), Symantec (United States)
Additionally, Past 2023E-2030 Global IoT Software Market data breakdown, Market Entropy to understand development activity and Patent Analysis*, Competitors Swot Analysis, Product Specifications, and Peer Group Analysis including financial metrics are covered.
Segmentation and Targeting
Essential demographic, geographic, psychographic, and behavioural information about business segments in the 2023E-2030 IoT Software market is targeted to aid in determining the features the company should encompass in order to fit into the business's requirements. For the Consumer-based market - the study is also classified with Market Maker information in order to understand better who the clients are, their buying behaviour, and patterns.
2023E-2030 IoT Software Product Types In-Depth: Building and Home Automation, Manufacturing, Retail, Transportation, Others
2023E-2030 IoT Software Major Applications/End users: Real-time Streaming, Analytics Software, Security Solution Software, Data Management Software, Remote Monitoring System Software, Network Bandwidth Management Software
2023E-2030 IoT Software Major Geographical First Level Segmentation:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
Research Objectives:
- Focuses on the key manufacturers, to define, pronounce and examine the value, sales volume, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.
- To share comprehensive information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (opportunities, drivers, growth potential, industry-specific challenges and risks).
- To analyse the with respect to individual future prospects, growth trends and their involvement to the total market.
- To analyse reasonable developments such as agreements, expansions new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
- To deliberately profile the key players and systematically examine their growth strategies.
FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:
In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
