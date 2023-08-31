Extended Stay Hotel Market Gain Momentum | Major Giants Hilton Worldwide, Marriot, Hyatt, Holiday Inn
Extended Stay Hotel Market
Extended Stay Hotel Market 2023
HTF Market Intelligence consulting is uniquely positioned empower and inspire with research and consulting services to empower businesses with growth strategies, by offering services.”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HTF MI introduces new research on Extended Stay Hotel covering the micro level of analysis by competitors and key business segments (2023-2029). The Extended Stay Hotel explores a comprehensive study of various segments like opportunities, size, development, innovation, sales, and overall growth of major players. The research is carried out on primary and secondary statistics sources and it consists of both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the major key players profiled in the study are Hilton Worldwide (United States), Choice Hotels International (United States), InterContinental Hotels Group (United Kingdom), Holiday Inn (United States), Marriot (United States), Hyatt (United States), Wyndham Hotel Group (United States), Extended Stay America (United States), Candlewood Suites (United States), OYO Rooms (India).
— Criag Francis
Get Free Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts 👉 https://www.htfmarketintelligence.com/sample-report/india-extended-stay-hotel-market
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Extended Stay Hotel market is to witness a CAGR of 5.59% during the forecast period of 2023-2029. The market is segmented by Application (Travelers, Business Customers, Trainers and Trainees, Government and Army Staff, Others) and by Type (Economic, Middle, Luxury ). The Extended Stay Hotel market size is estimated to increase by USD 67.9 Million at a CAGR of 5.59% from 2023 to 2029.
Definition:
Extended-stay hotels are hotels where tourists can book accommodation for 5 days or more. It offers limited to no food and beverage facilities or meeting space. It is just like renting an apartment with no fixed contract. These hotels are available in holiday destinations where tourists want to live in apartments rather than a lodge. The apartments are then developed into homes where the inhabitants can cook, clean, and wash. Further, the building comprises individual guestrooms, flats, or rental units. Hence, these hotels are fitted with the facility like a normal home.
Market Trends:
• Increasing Demand for Healthy and Green Options from Guests
• Introduction of Flexible Spaces Such as Outdoor Kitchen
Market Drivers:
• Cost Effective Apartments are fueling the Market Growth
• Availability of Facilities Such as Laundry, Cleaning, Washing, and Kitchen Facilities that Provides a Homely Feeling
Market Opportunities:
• Easy Availability of Online Bookings Boosting the Market Growth
• Increasing Promotional Activities
Which market aspects are illuminated in the report?
Executive Summary: It covers a summary of the most vital studies, the Extended Stay Hotel market increasing rate, modest circumstances, market trends, drivers and problems as well as macroscopic pointers.
Study Analysis: Covers major companies, vital market segments, the scope of the products offered in the Extended Stay Hotel market, the years measured, and the study points.
Company Profile: Each Firm well-defined in this segment is screened based on a product's, value, SWOT analysis, ability, and other significant features.
Manufacture by region: This Extended Stay Hotel report offers data on imports and exports, sales, production, and key companies in all studied regional markets
Highlighted of Extended Stay Hotel Market Segments and Sub-Segment:
Extended Stay Hotel Market by Key Players: Hilton Worldwide (United States), Choice Hotels International (United States), InterContinental Hotels Group (United Kingdom), Holiday Inn (United States), Marriot (United States), Hyatt (United States), Wyndham Hotel Group (United States), Extended Stay America (United States), Candlewood Suites (United States), OYO Rooms (India)
Extended Stay Hotel Market by Types: Economic, Middle, Luxury
Extended Stay Hotel Market by End-User/Application: Travelers, Business Customers, Trainers and Trainees, Government and Army Staff, Others
Extended Stay Hotel Market by Geographical Analysis:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
Get an Instant Discount (10-20% off) at Extended Stay Hotel Market Report 👉 https://www.htfmarketintelligence.com/request-discount/india-extended-stay-hotel-market
The study is a source of reliable data on Market segments and sub-segments, Market trends and dynamics Supply and demand Market size Current trends/opportunities/challenges Competitive landscape Technological innovations Value chain, and investor analysis.
Interpretative Tools in the Market: The report integrates the entirely examined and evaluated information of the prominent players and their position in the market by methods for various descriptive tools. The methodical tools including SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, and investment return examination were used while breaking down the development of the key players performing in the market.
Key Growths in the Market: This section of the report incorporates the essential enhancements of the marker that contain assertions, coordinated efforts, R&D, new item dispatch, joint ventures, and associations of leading participants working in the market.
Key Points in the Market: The key features of this Extended Stay Hotel market report include production, production rate, revenue, price, cost, market share, capacity, capacity utilization rate, import/export, supply/demand, and gross margin. Key market dynamics plus market segments and sub-segments are covered.
Research Objectives:
• Focuses on the key manufacturers, to define, pronounce, and examine the value, sales volume, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.
• To share comprehensive information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (opportunities, drivers, growth potential, industry-specific challenges, and risks).
• To analyze the with respect to individual future prospects, growth trends, and their involvement in the total market.
• To analyze reasonable developments such as agreements, expansions new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
• To deliberately profile the key players and systematically examine their growth strategies.
FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:
In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
Buy the Full Research report of Extended Stay Hotel Market 👉 https://www.htfmarketintelligence.com/buy-now?format=3&report=301
Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, LATAM, Europe, Australia or Southeast Asia.
Criag Francis
HTF Market Intelligence Consulting Pvt Ltd
+ +1 434-322-0091
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn