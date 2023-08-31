Rua-Tek Joins EasyDMARC’s MSP Program to Enhance Email Security and Deliverability for Clients

best DMARC provider

MIDDLETOWN, DELAWARE, USA, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- EasyDMARC, a vendor of the cloud-native email security and deliverability platform, announced today a strategic partnership with Rua-Tek, a leading managed service provider based in Costa Rica and Central America.

This partnership will help Rua-Tek’s clients to protect their email domains from being used for phishing and other fraudulent activities, as well as improve their email deliverability rate.

Email security has become a significant concern for businesses of all sizes as cyberattacks, such as phishing and spoofing, are becoming increasingly sophisticated. Verizon DBIR 2021 mentions that 93% of all successful cyberattacks begin with a phishing email.

In light of this, Rua-Tek has taken a proactive approach to help its clients secure their email domains and protect their sensitive information.

"Partnering with EasyDMARC empowers us to enhance our clients' email security and boost their email deliverability, reaffirming our commitment to their digital protection," said Pablo Charpentier, Technical Director of Rua-Tek.

"We are thrilled to welcome Rua-Tek to our growing partner network. Their commitment to delivering exceptional IT services and support to their clients aligns perfectly with our mission to make email safer for everyone," said Gerasim Hovhannisyan, CEO of EasyDMARC.

The DMARC standard enables the automatic flagging and removal of receiving emails that are impersonating senders’ domains. It is a crucial way to prevent outbound phishing and spoofing attempts.

About Rua-Tek

Rua-Tek was founded in 2013 with the goal of providing strategic technology application resources to mid and large-sized businesses in Costa Rica and Central America. The company’s mission is to ensure that its clients achieve their business goals by making sure their business-critical applications are always Available, Fast, and Secure.

www.rua-tek.com

About EasyDMARC

EasyDMARC is a cloud-native B2B SaaS to solve email security and deliverability problems in just a few clicks. With advanced tools, such as its AI-powered DMARC Report Analyser, DMARC, SPF, DKIM cloud management solutions, and email source reputation monitoring, EasyDMARC’s platform helps customers stay safe and maintain the health of their domains without risk.

www.easydmarc.com

