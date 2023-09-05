Dance for Dravet, benefiting Dravet Syndrome Foundation, scheduled for October 06, 2023
The Brennan and Odlaug Families will host their 5th annual Dance for Dravet on Friday, October 6, 2023 at the Third Degree Glass Factory in St Louis, MO.
Our event is the perfect opportunity to help little Anna and those in need and have a fun time at a great venue with outstanding food and entertainment.”ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Brennan and Odlaug Families will host their 5th annual Dance for Dravet in honor of Anna fundraising event on Friday, October 6, 2023, to benefit the Dravet Syndrome Foundation (DSF) at the Third Degree Glass Factory in St Louis, MO. The event is held in honor of 6-year-old family member Anna Odlaug, who has Dravet syndrome. Funds raised at the event will help to fund cutting-edge research into Dravet syndrome to improve quality of life for patients and lead to a cure.
— Jim Brennan, McKelvey Home
The event will be emceed by Tom Ackerman the Sports Director at KMOX radio and includes dinner by Chef Tim Brennan of Cravings Gourmet, with live music by J-Rob Quartet. It will also feature a program, as well as live and silent auctions. Sponsors to date include Title Sponsor, McKelvey Homes, the Odlaug Family, the Brennan Family and Greenleaf Gallery as Platinum sponsors, and others.
Jim Brennan, Event Co-Chair and President of McKelvey Homes, “Our event is the perfect opportunity to help little Anna and those in need and have a fun time at a great venue with outstanding food and entertainment”.
Theron Odlaug, Event Co-Chair and DSF President and Board Member (grandfather of Anna) said, "We are blessed and so thankful to our St. Louis-based family and friends and others for their support of the mission of DSF through their participation in this event. My son Andrew and his wife Kim, like all parents with a child with Dravet syndrome, have to fight every day for Anna. The work of DSF provides them additional support, research for better treatments, and hopefully one day a cure."
You can learn more about the event, become a sponsor, or purchase tickets and bid on auction items at www.dancefordravet.org. Jim Brennan, Event Co-Chair said, "Last year was our most successful Dance for Dravet raising over $460,000 and becoming the largest fundraiser in DSF history. We hope this year to reach our goal of $500,000. The entire Odlaug Family is so appreciative of the generosity of everyone to help try and find a cure for this terrible disease."
About Dravet Syndrome Foundation:
Dravet Syndrome Foundation (DSF) is a 501c(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to aggressively raise funds for Dravet syndrome and related epilepsies; to support and fund research; increase awareness; and to provide support to affected individuals and families. Since its inception in 2009, DSF has awarded over $6.7M in research grant awards and over $210K in patient assistance grants. More information is available at www.dravetfoundation.org.
About Dravet syndrome:
Dravet syndrome is a rare, catastrophic, lifelong form of epilepsy that begins in the first year of life. Patients suffer from frequent and multiple types of seizures, including life-threatening prolonged seizures that can last for hours (status epilepticus), as well as other health comorbidities and developmental delays. Patients with Dravet syndrome face an 18-20% mortality rate due to SUDEP (Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy), status epilepticus, and accidents. Current treatment options are limited and the constant care required for someone suffering from Dravet syndrome severely impacts not only the patient but the quality of life for the entire family.
