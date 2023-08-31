Romanian Language Day: EU Ambassador to Moldova performs Latvian rock song in Romanian

On the occasion of the Romanian Language Day, European Union Ambassador Jānis Mažeiks made a premiere today by singing a Latvian rock song in Romanian.

The diplomat sang the song Dzimtā Valoda (Your Language) by the Latvian rock band Līvi. The lyrics are a translation into Latvian of Grigore Vieru’s poem În limba ta (In Your Language).

Ambassador Jānis Mažeiks came up with the idea to adapt the song – he used the verses in the original language, but to the same melody, which is very popular in his home country and is considered one of the symbols of national revival in Latvia.

The Moldovan band Angry Band helped the diplomat to realise this initiative, and the Latvian rock band LĪVI and Kalin Vieru, who own the copyright to the melody and, respectively, to the verses, supported this project.

Romanian Language Day is celebrated annually on 31 August.

In March 2023, the Republic of Moldova decided to replace the phrase “Moldovan language” with “Romanian language” in all the country’s legislation, including the Constitution. Thus, Romanian became the official language of Moldova.

