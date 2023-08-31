Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) Market Strategic Imperatives for Success and Rising Demand Till 2030

Unmanned Surface Vehicle Market by Application and by Size : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

NEW CASTLE, PROVINCE: DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Unmanned surface vehicle (USV) also known as autonomous surface vehicles (ASV) operate on the surface of the water without any crew. These are far cheaper than the equivalent weather vehicles and research vehicles. The main component that drives such unmanned systems is the unmanned auto pilot system (UAPS20). These vehicles can be used to explore such places, where the climatic condition is rough thereby gathering necessary information without putting the life of any individual at stake.

The key factors for the growth of the market are increased demand for water quality monitoring, maritime security, and threats, and the need for ocean data and mapping. With the fresh water bodies getting contaminated and in spite of the government initiatives to stop them; such vehicles will be of utmost help in surveillance and preventing them from getting contaminated. However, the presence of low cost autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) and remotely operated underwater vehicle (ROV) are expected restraint the market growth.

The market for unmanned surface vehicle market is segmented into application, size, propulsion system, modes of operation, payload, and geography. By application, it is divided into defense, scientific research, commercial, and others. By size, it is classified into small, medium, large, and extra-large. By mode of operation, it is categorized into intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), mine counter measures (MCM), anti-submarine warfare, oil & gas explorations, oceanology data mapping, and others. By payload segment, it is segmented into sidescan sonar, towed array, dipping sonar, mini autonomous underwater vehicle, expandable mine neutralizers, unmanned aerial vehicle, geotechnical seabed data collector, and underway water column profilers. By geography, it is analyzed across North-America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players mentioned in the report are 5G International, Inc., ASV Global, Atlas Elektronik GmbH, Eca Group, Elbit Systems Ltd., Liquid Robotics, Inc., Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., Searobotics, Teledyne Technologies, Inc., and Textron, Inc.



𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics of the global unmanned surface vehicle market.

In-depth analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments

Exhaustive analysis of the market by application helps understand the technologies that are currently used along with the variants that are expected to gain prominence in the future.

Competitive intelligence helps understand the competitive scenario across the geographies as well as among the players

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Liquid Robotics, Inc., Textron, Inc., Atlas Elektronik GmbH., 5G International, Inc., Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., Searobotics, Eca Group, Teledyne Technologies, Inc., Elbit Systems Ltd., ASV Global

𝐔𝐧𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐮𝐫𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 (𝐔𝐒𝐕) 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬

𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

Defense

Scientific Research

Commercial

Others

𝐁𝐲 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞

Small

Medium

Large

Extra Large

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧

𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞 (UK, Germany, France, Russia, Rest of Europe)

𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

𝐋𝐀𝐌𝐄𝐀 (Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Rest of LAMEA)