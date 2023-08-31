Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) Market Strategic Imperatives for Success and Rising Demand Till 2030

Unmanned Surface Vehicle Market by Application and by Size : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

NEW CASTLE, PROVINCE: DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Unmanned surface vehicle (USV) also known as autonomous surface vehicles (ASV) operate on the surface of the water without any crew. These are far cheaper than the equivalent weather vehicles and research vehicles. The main component that drives such unmanned systems is the unmanned auto pilot system (UAPS20). These vehicles can be used to explore such places, where the climatic condition is rough thereby gathering necessary information without putting the life of any individual at stake.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-toc-and-sample/3852

The key factors for the growth of the market are increased demand for water quality monitoring, maritime security, and threats, and the need for ocean data and mapping. With the fresh water bodies getting contaminated and in spite of the government initiatives to stop them; such vehicles will be of utmost help in surveillance and preventing them from getting contaminated. However, the presence of low cost autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) and remotely operated underwater vehicle (ROV) are expected restraint the market growth.

The market for unmanned surface vehicle market is segmented into application, size, propulsion system, modes of operation, payload, and geography. By application, it is divided into defense, scientific research, commercial, and others. By size, it is classified into small, medium, large, and extra-large. By mode of operation, it is categorized into intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), mine counter measures (MCM), anti-submarine warfare, oil & gas explorations, oceanology data mapping, and others. By payload segment, it is segmented into sidescan sonar, towed array, dipping sonar, mini autonomous underwater vehicle, expandable mine neutralizers, unmanned aerial vehicle, geotechnical seabed data collector, and underway water column profilers. By geography, it is analyzed across North-America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/unmanned-surface-vehicle-usv-market/purchase-options

The key players mentioned in the report are 5G International, Inc., ASV Global, Atlas Elektronik GmbH, Eca Group, Elbit Systems Ltd., Liquid Robotics, Inc., Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., Searobotics, Teledyne Technologies, Inc., and Textron, Inc.


𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬
This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics of the global unmanned surface vehicle market.
In-depth analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments
Exhaustive analysis of the market by application helps understand the technologies that are currently used along with the variants that are expected to gain prominence in the future.
Competitive intelligence helps understand the competitive scenario across the geographies as well as among the players

𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/unmanned-surface-vehicle-usv-market

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:
Liquid Robotics, Inc., Textron, Inc., Atlas Elektronik GmbH., 5G International, Inc., Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., Searobotics, Eca Group, Teledyne Technologies, Inc., Elbit Systems Ltd., ASV Global

𝐔𝐧𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐮𝐫𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 (𝐔𝐒𝐕) 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬

𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
Defense
Scientific Research
Commercial
Others

𝐁𝐲 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞
Small
Medium
Large
Extra Large

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧
𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞 (UK, Germany, France, Russia, Rest of Europe)
𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
𝐋𝐀𝐌𝐄𝐀 (Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
1 800-792-5285
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) Market Strategic Imperatives for Success and Rising Demand Till 2030

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Military Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
1 800-792-5285
Company/Organization
Allied Analytics LLP
102, A-3, E-Space IT Park, Wadgaon Sheri
Pune, 411014
India
+91 77559 33377
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Surge Protection Devices Market 2023-2030 Marketing Strategies and Growth Analysis | ABB Ltd, Belkin International
4G Equipment Market Size, Share, Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecast to 2030
Automotive Battery Management System Market to Undertake Strapping Growth by 2032
View All Stories From This Author