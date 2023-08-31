Unveiling Insights: Navigating the Dynamics of the USD 1.7 Billion Chloroprene Rubber Industry
EINPresswire.com/ -- Prismane Consulting is thrilled to announce the release of the latest edition of its comprehensive report, titled "Global Chloroprene Rubber Market, 2016-2032. Designed as a definitive guide, the report caters to industry stakeholders, investors, and decision-makers, offering valuable insights into the trends, opportunities, and challenges within the global chloroprene rubber market. The report presents a thorough analysis of the worldwide chloroprene rubber market, with a focus on its demand across various applications in key countries. Key applications of chloroprene covered in the report include Automotive, Electrical, Adhesives, Consumer Goods and Others. Chloroprene Rubber market data in terms of volume and value for each end use industry at regional and country level is also provided.
Chloroprene Rubber is a synthetic rubber also known as polychloroprene rubber or CR rubber and was first introduced by Dupont with brand name Duprene in 1931. The trademark was later renamed to Neoprene, a popular name for Chloroprene rubber in the industry. In 2015, DuPont sold its Neoprene business to Denka Performance Elastomer, a joint venture between Denka and Mitsui. As of 2022, Denka is the largest producer of chloroprene rubber with a capacity of more than 170 kilo tons, with plants located in USA and Japan. Other prominent producers in global chloroprene rubber market include Arlanxeo, Tosoh, Showa Denko, Shanxi Synthetic Rubber Group and Chongquig Changshou Chemical. With majority of the supply concentrated in Japan and China, Asia-Pacific is largest producer and exporter of chloroprene rubber. In 2022, the region exported around 110 kilo tons of chloroprene rubber, with Japan constituting for a 75% share. With increasing supply, China also has significantly reduced its import dependence and increased its exports since 2017. Besides being the largest producer, Asia-Pacific is also the biggest consumer of chloroprene rubber in the world. The region constituted for a 54% share in the global consumption of around 350 kilo tons in 2022, followed by North America and Western Europe, together accounting for a market share of 40%.
Chloroprene rubber finds its application in several applications including adhesives, automotive, building & construction, consumer goods, industrial machinery, and wires & cable. Chloroprene rubber is used to manufacture rubber parts used in air suspensions, joint boots, power steering hoses, brake hoses, belts, packing, pinion boots, caps for automotive industry. In the electrical industry, it is primarily used as sheaths for wires and cable. Chloroprene-based adhesives have a strong foothold in the adhesives industry with its rapid bonding strength. Other applications of chloroprene rubber are conveyor belts, flat & V belts, transmission belts, rubber rolls, packings for machine, bearings, gaskets, rubbering lining, sponges, and wet suits. The Chloroprene Rubber market is projected to reach around 400 kilo tons by 2032.
The report covers the following topics:
• Capacity Analysis
• Production
• Trade Analysis
• Demand Composition, by Applications
• Pricing Analysis
• Market Dynamics and much more.
Key Questions Answered
The Global Chloroprene Rubber Market Study answers the following key questions:
• How big is the Chloroprene Rubber Market?
• How is the demand for Chloroprene Rubber evolving?
• What will the Chloroprene Rubber Market size be in 2032 and at what rate will it grow?
• What trends, challenges and barriers are influencing its growth?
• What opportunities and target markets exist for Chloroprene Rubber Market
