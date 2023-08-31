Gothika / Softlens Optical: Redefining The Global Halloween Contact Lens Market
Announcing Shipping To Canada And AustraliaPORTSMOUTH, NH, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Gothika / Softlens Optical, a preeminent force in the theatrical contact lens industry, is excited to announce a redefined brand identity that further aligns with its commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction. With a renowned reputation for delivering high-quality eyewear products, the company is pushing boundaries to set new industry standards.
Operating under the guiding hand of Scott Smiledge Ferragamo, the CEO, Gothika has been delivering top-tier, FDA-cleared Halloween contact lenses for over 20 years. "We are committed to providing our customers with high-quality, comfortable, and affordable lenses that allow them to express their creativity during the Halloween season fully," says Ferragamo.
This year, the company has achieved a significant milestone with the release of a new brand, FX Colors, which offers 41 new designs. These lenses, developed in partnership with Softlens Optical, are available in a flatter base curve, providing an even more comfortable fit for customers.
Wendy Russi, head of the customer service team, said, "Our company is renowned for our dedication to quality, innovation, and exceptional customer service. With these new Halloween contact lenses, we are taking our commitment to customer satisfaction to a whole new level. We believe that this product line will revolutionize the way people perceive and experience Halloween”.
This cutting-edge product line of lenses is a result of meticulous research and development, showcasing Gothika / Softlens Optical's commitment to enhancing the customer's experience through innovative solutions. The company has built a reputation for delivering high-quality products that can be relied on for their design and performance .
The new Halloween contact lenses are not just about aesthetics. They also stand as a testament to the company's commitment to utilizing advanced technology in eyewear production. The lenses are made from safe, comfortable materials that can be worn for extended periods.
Gothika / Softlens Optical is not just announcing a product but is also redefining its brand identity to align with its commitment to innovation and quality. This rebranding signals a new era in the company's journey, which is focused on creating products that meet the changing needs and preferences of the customers.
The company also offers a prompt and reliable delivery service throughout the United States, ensuring customers can receive their unique Halloween contact lenses in time for their celebrations. This is part of their ongoing effort to provide unparalleled customer service and satisfaction.
Russi added, "We understand the importance of delivering our products promptly. This is why we have a robust delivery network that ensures our customers receive their orders on time. We are here to assist with any inquiries, and our team is dedicated to ensuring a seamless customer experience” [1].
As Gothika / Softlens Optical continues to innovate and deliver high-quality products, the company is poised to become a game-changer in the eyewear industry. The launch of the Halloween contact lenses is a significant step towards that goal, underscoring the company's commitment to pushing boundaries and setting new standards in eyewear solutions [2].
Expanding Global Reach
In response to growing demand, Gothika / Softlens Optical is thrilled to announce the expansion of its shipping services to Canada and Australia. The company is well-known for its unique Halloween contact lenses, and this move will allow more customers worldwide to experience the quality and innovation that defines the Gothika / Softlens Optical brand.
This expansion further exemplifies the company's commitment to meeting customer needs on a global scale. By extending its robust delivery network across borders, Gothika / Softlens Optical continues to ensure that customers receive their orders promptly and reliably, further solidifying their position as a trusted name in the contact lens industry.
Setting New Standards
Gothika / Softlens Optical aims to be a game-changer in the contact lens industry. Their commitment to pushing boundaries and setting new standards is evident in their investment in advanced contact lens technology and the provision of innovative solutions.
Through its expanded shipping services, the company is set to bring its unique Halloween contact lenses to a wider audience, thereby infusing the global market with its innovative, high-quality products.
About Gothika / Softlens Optical
Gothika / Softlens Optical is a leading contact lens company committed to enhancing the customer experience through innovative solutions. Renowned for high-quality Halloween contact lenses, the company utilizes advanced technology in eyewear production, aligning its brand identity with its commitment to innovation and quality. Offering prompt and reliable delivery services throughout the United States, Canada, and Australia, Gothika / Softlens Optical aims to set new standards in the Halloween contact lens industry.
