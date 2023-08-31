ZIFT.IO EXPANDS ITS HORIZONS: INTRODUCES EFT PROCESSING IN CANADA
Zift.io, a leading Payments as a Service (PaaS) provider, is thrilled to announce its latest offering: EFT (Electronic Funds Transfer) processing for the Canadian market. This strategic move is set to streamline direct debit transactions, reinforcing Zift.io's commitment to providing integrated payment solutions for the modern ecosystem.
Recognizing the complexities businesses face in managing multiple payment methods, Zift.io's introduction of EFT processing in Canada aims to simplify and optimize payment processes for SaaS companies in Canada. This enhancement ensures businesses can easily add EFT transactions, benefiting from competitive rates and reduced operational costs.
"Our mission at Zift.io has always been to simplify payments for businesses," says Nate Hughes, CRO / Co-Founder. "The Canadian market represents a significant opportunity, and our EFT processing service is a testament to our dedication to offering seamless, integrated solutions for the evolving global ecosystem."
Additionally, Zift is currently in the process of expanding its credit card processing solutions to Canada. This initiative aims to offer unified access to payment solutions for software companies servicing the US and Canadian markets. Specifically, the solution will offer EFT and credit card processing in Canada, enhancing accessibility and streamlining operations.
About Zift
Zift is a payment technology designed for ISVs, software platforms, and business management systems. It allows users to streamline merchant account creation and deliver payment functionality from a unified platform for card-present EMV, card-not-present, and recurring billing transactions. Zift's technology allows its users to process both CC and ACH transactions through the same API with a consolidated deposit.
More information is available at Zift.io
