ZilBank Announces Virtual Card Feature for Streamlined Corporate Expense Management

Streamlined Business Expenses: ZilBank's Innovative Virtual Card API

TYLER, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ZilBank, a leading b2b platform, has recently announced a virtual card feature. This convenient solution allows businesses to give virtual cards to employees or departments, offering a simpler and more effective way to manage business expenses.

The platform's innovative method for handling business expenses is made possible through its dependable virtual card API. This allows companies to give cards to vendors with customized limits. This feature ensures no payments to vendors or suppliers are missed, strengthening the trust between businesses and their essential partners.

Sabeer Nelli, the founder of Zil Money Corp., the parent company of ZilBank, has led the creation of this solution. He aims to assist small businesses in achieving smooth financial management. His commitment to this goal motivates the ongoing innovation of such inventive features.

Tracking expenses with this feature is hassle-free, as each virtual card is assigned for a specific vendor or purpose. This makes budgeting and distributing funds much smoother. Moreover, the virtual card API empowers corporates with interval controls, which can be set daily, weekly, or monthly. The card lets users assign merchant categories to each card and has no limits on transaction amounts, making them a convenient choice for all payments.

ZilBank offers various payment methods like ACH, wire transfer, credit/debit cards, etc. This helps users choose their preferred payment method and financial management all in one place. The platform also offers seamless international wire transfers and allows businesses to connect multiple bank accounts for better bank reconciliation. This combines all financial transactions in one spot, giving businesses more control over their finances.

The virtual card feature lets ZilBank reaffirm its dedication to transforming the way businesses manage financial matters. This firmly establishes the platform's position as a pioneer in the fintech industry.