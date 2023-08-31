Submit Release
Johny Saephan: The Culinary realtor Prodigy Turned Vice President of Aisles

Johny Saephan

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Johny Saephan, famed for establishing two of Oregon's most acclaimed eateries - Thai Curry and Chiang Rai Thai Cuisine, is marking his territory in a new domain. Beyond the sizzles of the woks and the enticing aroma of Thai spices, Saephan is making waves as the newly minted Vice President of Aisles, an avant-garde entity in the AI realm.

Saephan's connection with Aisles traces back to its nascent days. Before it became a tech sensation, he was the visionary who identified and invested in its potential, marking his place as Aisles' very first angel investor.

While Saephan might not possess traditional coding chops, his intrinsic ability to pinpoint unparalleled business ventures is undebatable. Juggling roles as the man behind Thai Curry and Chiang Rai Thai Cuisine and an Oregon-licensed realtor, Saephan remarked, "Diverse roles have only sharpened my knack for recognizing golden opportunities, and Aisles was clearly one."

With Aisles now churning out revolutionary AI platforms like AISLES (Artificial Intelligence Shopping & Logistics Efficiency System), SAVES (Smart Algorithm for Voucher Evaluation and Scoring), and TRUSTIS (Transaction Reliability Using Secure Technology and Identity Scanning), Saephan's initial intuition about the firm's trajectory seems nothing short of prophetic.

From pioneering a culinary legacy to shaping the AI landscape, while also navigating the real estate terrains of Oregon, Saephan's journey is nothing less than extraordinary.

