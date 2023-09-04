Binomo wins Most Trusted Platform Global 2023 title for advanced client experience

Binomo is the most trusted online platform for trading for its 24/7 accessibility and strict operational norms as per international regulations. With a withdrawal limit of up to USD 3,000 per day it is one of the best online trading platform Binomo Tournaments allow equal opportunites for earning extra income for everyone across the globe. Binomo mobile platform is available for Android and Apple App stores for free Binomo users can opt for the 'Prestige' membership for the top of the line services and conveniences on the trading platform

Binomo has earned the title for being the most preferred online trading platform across the globe for its advanced client experience and security initiatives.

We are constantly evolving to ensure the fastest withdrawal, smoothest user interface, safest deposits, highest mutual trust and a pleasant investing climate across the globe.” — Samuel Felix, CEO of Binomo

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- International Business Magazine has announced the winner of the title ‘Most Trusted Platform Global 2023’. The winner, Binomo, is an online trading platform under the laws of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines that offers trading for over 60 assets. It is a part of Dolphin Corp LLC registered at St Vincent and Grenadines. It was established in 2014 and is currently garnering popularity among global traders.

Binomo has quotes of over 70+ assets from leading agencies and is a category A member of the Financial Commission. It currently has over 3 million active users from over 130 countries. It is regulated by the International Financial Commission. They assure insurance to clients’ risks as per the existing laws.

Binomo introduces its new users through a demo account which enables training and practices for trading over the platform. Users can log in through the web browser and the mobile app. They could deposit their amount through various online payment options available in their respective countries. It allows short term trades and long duration trades.

Binomo is preferred by beginner traders because it allows free bonus amount on a free account. It allows deposit bonuses and non-deposit bonuses. With a withdrawal limit of up to USD 3,000 per day it is the best online trading platform for those seeking profits in a short-term period. Its withdrawal time ranges from a few minutes to a few days depending on the account.

At the announcement of the award, Madhusmitha Patil, Editor for International Business Magazine, said, “With over 5+ years of active operations for over 3 million active users across 130+ countries, Binomo has proven to be a trustworthy platform for online trading activities. It has upheld its reputation through constant upgradaton of its system for withdrawals, demo accounts, tournaments, tutorials and customer feedbacks and grievance addresses. With immense confidence we are proud to bestow the title of Most Trusted Platform Global 2023 to Binomo.”

Samuel Felix, CEO of Binomo shared his gratitude for the honour. He says, “This is a proud moment for us and a well-deserved accolade for my entire team at Binomo. We have made quite a lot of developmental work to ensure services such as 1 minute feedback on chat and 1 hour revert on the mail. Our technology has advanced to a level where the average speed of automatic verification on our platform takes less than 2 minutes. We have even ensured 24/7 withdrawal with a processing time of less than 10 mins. We are grateful to the team at International Business Magazine for all the support. We are constantly evolving to ensure the highest mutual trust and a pleasant investing climate across the globe.”

Binomo is an online trading platform that allows users to invest and trade without contacting an agent. Users can earn money from shifts in currencies and other assets. Binomo is a legitimate platform that is used by thousands of traders every day from 133 different countries. It is regulated by the International Financial Commission and is categorized as member “A”.

International Business Magazine is a UAE-based online news publishing company with a major group of audience that includes investors, C-suite employees, key stakeholders, policymakers and government bureaucrats.

