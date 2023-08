Light Weight Automotive Body Panels Market to Undertake Strapping Growth by 2032

Allied Market Research - Logo

Light Weight Automotive Body Panels Market by Material by Component Type and by Vehicle Type : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The lightweight automotive body panel market deals with automobile-based body panels, including door panels, roofs, bumper, lids, etc. These panels are made up of most conventional sources, such as iron and steel, which contribute to the overall automotive weight. Due to increase inrules ยฎulations of fuel emission and weight of automobile, manufacturers are working toward using dynamic materials to reduce the weight of the panels that were made from conventional products. Lightweight body panels provide overall strength with reduced weight. Low density panels are usually made from aluminum, polymers, and composites. In addition, the global consumption of lightweight automotive body panels has been estimated to grow in near future.

๐‚๐Ž๐•๐ˆ๐ƒ-๐Ÿ๐Ÿ— ๐ฌ๐œ๐ž๐ง๐š๐ซ๐ข๐จ ๐š๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ:

COVID-19 has rapidly affected the sale of automotive industries, thus hampering the growthof the lightweight automotive body panel market.

Earlier,this market was expected to register a significant growth in 2021, but due to Covid-19, the market is expected to decline in the near future as COVID-19 affected all businesses.

Sales play a major role in the vehicle sector and industries are facing a slower production due to lockdown and low demand.This is expected toeventually decrease the sales among top companies.

Due to no demand,many of these companies havestopped their production and will not resume their work until the situation becomes stable.

๐“๐จ๐ฉ ๐ข๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐Ÿ๐š๐œ๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ฌ: ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ฌ๐œ๐ž๐ง๐š๐ซ๐ข๐จ ๐š๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ, ๐ญ๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ฌ, ๐๐ซ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ข๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐œ๐ญ ๐š๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ

Increase in demand &sale of automobiles and government initiatives to control pollutionare responsible for the growth of the lightweight automotive body panel market.Moreover, existence of local vendors and price-sensitive customers hampers the growth of the market. Furthermore, increase in disposable income of people and government initiatives toward eco-friendly environment provides lucrative opportunitiesfor the lightweight automotive body panel market.

๐ˆ๐ง๐œ๐ซ๐ž๐š๐ฌ๐ž ๐ข๐ง๐๐ž๐ฆ๐š๐ง๐ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ฌ๐š๐ฅ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐š๐ฎ๐ญ๐จ๐ฆ๐จ๐›๐ข๐ฅ๐ž๐ฌ

There is increase in demand for mobility solutions among disable people to find easy way for mobility to complete their routine task. Such vehicles provide easy mobility to them,thereby propelling the growth of the lightweight automotive body panel market.

๐†๐จ๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ง๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ข๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐š๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž๐ฌ ๐ญ๐จ ๐œ๐จ๐ง๐ญ๐ซ๐จ๐ฅ ๐ฉ๐จ๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง

With increase in population, demand for automobiles is increasing frequently, which leads to increase in pollution and emission of harmful gases. Heavyweight material in vehicle emits more polluting gases and governmentsare taking initiatives to use light material in vehicles to reduce emission of gases. Therefore, this leads to the growth of the lightweight automotive body panel market.

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ: Hwashim, Gordon Auto Body Parts Co. Ltd., Magna International Inc., Stick Industry Co. Ltd., KUNTE AUTO PARTS MANUFACTURE Co. Ltd., Gestamp, FLEX-N-GATE Corporation, Plastic Omnium, Chasngshu Huiyi Mechanical and Electric Co. Ltd.

๐๐ฒ ๐Œ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐š๐ฅ: Metals, Polymers and Composites, Magnesium, Glass Fibres, Reinforced Plastics, High Strength Steel

๐๐ฒ ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐จ๐ง๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐“๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž: Bumpers, Hood, Door Panels, Trunk Lids, Others

๐๐ฒ ๐•๐ž๐ก๐ข๐œ๐ฅ๐ž ๐“๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž: Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle

๐๐ฒ ๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง: North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, rest of LATAM),the Middle East, Africa