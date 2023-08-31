Grape Solar Hires Physics Talent to Expedite Commercialization of Next Generation Solar Technology
Grape Solar Appoints Dr. Leon Dong to Spearhead R&D Effort of Perovskite Solar Technology
THINK BIG, ACT SMALL; UNDER PROMISE, OVER DELIVER; ALWAYS CHALLENGING, NEVER IMPOSSIBLE!”EUGENE, OR, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Grape Solar today announced the appointment of Dr. Leon Dong as its head of the newly formed Solar Technology Research Center (STRC) in Eugene, Oregon. Dr. Dong will spearhead Grape Solar's effort to conduct research and development of emerging solar technologies that are lower cost, more flexible, easier to install solar products.
— Ocean Yuan
"This is a historical moment for us. Solar technology has improved significantly in the last decade, from efficiency and cost point of view, however, little has changed in terms of its form factor. The market demands for more flexible, lightweight, even more colorful solar products. We envision a future that would bring these kinds of technology to live in the next few years as the industry advances, and Grape Solar wants to excel in bringing new and improved technology products to our customers by making them in the United States. To achieve this goal, we need many young talents. Leon possesses the scientist mindset in the purest sense, which is rare to find these days." Commented Ocean Yuan, CEO of Grape Solar.
"I am delighted to work for Grape Solar as its scientific researcher of the newly formed STRC, and excited about the opportunities that are presented in front of us. We will do our best to explore the new frontier of solar technology that are renewable, clean, with mass appeal, and as Ocean envisioned: Made in America!" Dr. Leon Dong expressed his excitement.
Dr. Dong will initially focus on the research and development of perovskite solar technology which is considered as the most promising for the next generation solar products that are extremely low cost with high efficiency, and can be printed on all kinds of media such as glass, metal and plastics.
Dr. Dong earned his first PhD in Physics from Peking University and second PhD in Physics from University of Texas at Austin (http://utexas.edu). Dr. Dong recently finished his post doctorate research at University of Washington (http://washington.edu) in Seattle.
Ocean Yuan
Grape Solar, Inc.
+1 541-349-9000
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn