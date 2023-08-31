Global Wireless Earphones Market Is Projected To Grow At A 7.9% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Wireless Earphones Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Wireless Earphones Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s wireless earphones market forecast, the wireless earphones market size is predicted to reach a value of $7.05 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 7.9 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global wireless earphones industry is due to the rising preference for wireless devices connected with the improved use of smart technology. North America region is expected to hold the largest wireless earphones market share. Major wireless earphones companies include Apple Inc., Bose Corporation, Sony Corporation, Koninklijke Philips, Sennheiser Electronic, Samsung Group.

Wireless Earphones Market Segments

● By Product Type: In-ear, Neckband, TWS (True Wireless Stereo), Other Product Types

● By Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

● By Application: Music and Entertainment, Sports and Fitness, Gaming and Virtual Reality

● By Distribution Channel: Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets, Multi Branded Stores, Exclusive Stores, Online Channels

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A wireless earphone is an electrical device that fits over or in your ears that transmits audio signals through radio or infrared (IR) signals, depending on the device. Wireless earphones get connected to the device via Bluetooth technology or Wi-Fi. Wireless headphones are connected to a device such as a computer, television, stereo speaker, smartphone, gaming console, and other electronic devices without using a cable or wire.

