Redefining the Future of Manufacturing and Power Industry with Smart Factory Sensors and Field Instrumentation
Excelpoint and Analog Devices collaborate for smart factories, integrating sensors & instrumentation to transform manufacturing & industry.SINGAPORE, September 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Singapore-based Excelpoint Systems (Pte) Ltd., a leading distributor providing quality electronics components with integrated R&D capabilities continues its strong partnership with Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) to reshape the outlook of manufacturing, gearing towards Industry 4.0.
Smart solutions for smart factories require intelligent sensors and actuators to facilitate better decision making, enabling more flexible and readily optimized manufacturing processes. Together with ADI’s technology, combined with Excelpoint’s application engineering capabilities, we enable our customers to develop solutions such as smart factory sensors at an accelerated pace to drive the digital transformation of the manufacturing industry.
Through the collaborative efforts of ADI, Excelpoint and customer, these solutions gather real-time data, allowing manufacturers to make informed decisions, optimize operations, and ensure consistent high-quality output.
Field instruments too, play a critical role in the power industry, capturing, interpreting, and communicating data to the cloud, where algorithms and analytics transform it into insights and actions. The advancement in power management technologies propels the development of more intelligent field instruments for demanding environments.
"At Excelpoint, we are committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions to our customers, and our partnership with Analog Devices concretise our efforts to step forward in the world of manufacturing and field instrumentation," said Kenny Ng, Director of Product Marketing, Excelpoint. “The innovative technology from ADI will continue to empower manufacturers and industries with unprecedented insights, streamlining operations and enhancing overall efficiency."
Smart factories: https://www.excelpoint.com/events/adi-digital-factory-campaign/
Smart factory sensors: https://www.excelpoint.com/solutions/smart-factory-sensors/
Field instrumentation: https://www.excelpoint.com/solutions/field-instruments/
Future Outlook:
Excelpoint and Analog Devices envision a future where Smart Factory Sensors and Field Instrumentation become integral components of modern manufacturing facilities and power industries. As technology continues to evolve, the partners are committed to driving further innovation in the field, pushing the boundaries of what's possible in industrial automation.
ONG HWEE TENG
Excelpoint Systems (Pte) Ltd
+65 6210 6639
hweeteng.ong@excelpoint.com.sg
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
YouTube