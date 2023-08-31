Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,394 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,801 in the last 365 days.

Cannanda Challenges Misconceptions Surrounding Natural Flavours

CB2 oil - hemp seed oil infused with terpenes and steam-distilled natural flavours - sweet ginger, clove, pine

CB2 oil - hemp seed oil infused with terpenes and steam-distilled natural flavours

CB2 oil - hemp seed oil infused with terpenes and steam-distilled natural flavours - orange creamsicle, mango, black pepper

Flavoured CB2 oil - hemp seed oil infused with terpenes and steam-distilled natural flavours

A happy young couple outdoors, with Cannanda CB2 oil terpene vial

Flavoured CB2 oils are a delicious way to get the benefits of omega 3 essential fatty acids and terpenes

A new perspective and nuanced approach to discussing natural flavours and why their “CB2 oil” is considered a natural flavour

Terpenes have demonstrated significant therapeutic potential, and our mission is to unlock these benefits without compromising on safety and quality.”
— Dr. Lee Know
TORONTO, ON, CANADA, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The debate over the health benefits and potential risks of natural flavours has been a topic of discussion among healthcare professionals, consumers, and the natural health community. Cannanda (www.cannanda.com), a pioneering brand in the field of therapeutic terpenes and creator of CB2 oil, is stepping forward to address these concerns and shed light on the often-misunderstood realm of natural flavours.

Recent years have seen a rise in concerns regarding the use of natural flavours in food and beverage products. Healthcare professionals have cautioned against these flavours due to their alleged inclusion of various ingredients that may not be healthy or could trigger adverse reactions. Compounds such as monosodium glutamate (MSG) have faced criticism, and there have been worries about the use of processing aids, including potentially toxic compounds like organic solvents, which might find their way into the final product without being disclosed on labels.

Cannanda recognizes these concerns as valid and essential to address. As a brand dedicated to harnessing the therapeutic benefits of terpenes, and particularly their award-winning CB2 oils that feature beta-caryophyllene, Cannanda aims to provide clarity and transparency in the discussion surrounding natural flavours. Terpenes, which are present in a variety of plants, are often regulated as natural flavours and listed as such on product labels. However, Cannanda's unique approach sets them apart.

Unlike the common practices of using potentially harmful processing aids and solvents in the extraction of natural flavours, Cannanda exclusively employs physical processes such as cold-pressing and steam-distillation. These methods result in terpenes extracted in their purest form, with purified water being the only “solvent” used. This commitment to clean extraction techniques ensures that Cannanda's terpenes are untainted by toxic compounds and remain truly beneficial for your health.

"Terpenes have demonstrated significant therapeutic potential, and our mission is to unlock these benefits without compromising on safety and quality," says Dr. Lee Know, founder and managing director of Cannanda. "Our clean extraction methods set us apart from the common misconceptions associated with natural flavours. As a health company, we believe in providing consumers with products that are both effective and safe for consumption."

It's important to differentiate between the questionable compounds that have sparked concerns and the clean extraction methods that Cannanda advocates. By focusing on specific compounds and processing techniques, the brand is encouraging consumers and health practitioners to consider a more nuanced approach to the natural flavours discourse.

As Cannanda strives to set the record straight on natural flavours, they invite consumers and stakeholders to explore the benefits of terpenes harnessed through clean, non-toxic methods. By redefining the conversation and showcasing the potential for these healthy and beneficial compounds, Cannanda is reshaping the way we perceive natural flavours.


About Cannanda:

Cannanda is a pioneering brand in the field of therapeutic terpenes, dedicated to providing consumers with the benefits of these health-promoting compounds through clean extraction techniques. With a commitment to transparency and quality, Cannanda is setting new standards in the world of natural flavours. To explore more, visit www.cannanda.com.

Erin Ford
3DMC Press
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

You just read:

Cannanda Challenges Misconceptions Surrounding Natural Flavours

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more